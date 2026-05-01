Raja Shivaji, The Devil Wears Prada 2 Get Post-Midnight Shows In Mumbai Amid Huge Demand | DEETS Inside | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 22:00 IST

Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 get post-midnight shows in Mumbai theatres amid strong audience demand and capacity issues.

Mumbai theatres have reportedly added post-midnight shows for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 due to high demand.

Midnight shows are usually added when a film begins to generate extraordinary audience interest after release. But in a rare pre-release development, theatres in Mumbai have reportedly added not just midnight screenings, but post-midnight shows for two very different films: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji and Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

According to reports, select PVR cinemas have scheduled shows of The Devil Wears Prada 2 after 1 am. Meanwhile, a few Moviemax theatres have added post-midnight screenings of Raja Shivaji. The move points to the strong demand both films are generating, despite belonging to completely different cinematic spaces.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “There’s crazy demand for these two films. However, as there are too many releases, these films are facing capacity issues. Hence, exhibitors have decided to play shows after 12:00 am since the demand is there.”

Why The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Creating Buzz

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives nearly two decades after the 2006 cult classic became one of the most beloved fashion films in modern pop culture. The sequel brings back Meryl Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, the icy, razor-sharp editor of the fictional fashion magazine Runway. Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, while Emily Blunt reprises her role as Emily Charlton. Stanley Tucci is also back as the ever-stylish Nigel.

Directed once again by David Frankel, the film is expected to explore how Miranda navigates a transformed media and fashion landscape shaped by social media, digital influence and changing editorial power structures. The sequel also introduces new faces, including Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh and Lucy Liu.

The pre-release buzz around the film has been massive, with its trailers, fashion-heavy promotions, viral red carpet moments and nostalgia around Miranda, Andy and Emily keeping fans invested. For many viewers, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is not just a sequel but a return to a glamorous, witty and sharply observed world that defined an entire generation’s idea of fashion cinema.

Raja Shivaji Brings A Historical Epic To The Big Screen

On the other hand, Raja Shivaji carries a completely different emotional and cultural weight. Directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, the historical drama sees him essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film traces the early life of the Maratha warrior king, focusing on his vision of Swarajya, his courage, his resistance against powerful rulers and the foundations of a legacy that continues to command immense reverence.

The film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios. It also features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar and Boman Irani.

Given the enduring emotional connect with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, especially in Maharashtra, Raja Shivaji is expected to draw strong footfalls. The addition of post-midnight shows in Mumbai suggests that exhibitors are preparing for heightened demand around the film.

Two Different Films, One Strong Theatrical Signal

What makes this development interesting is the contrast between the two titles. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is driven by global nostalgia, fashion-world glamour and a returning Hollywood ensemble, while Raja Shivaji is rooted in history, pride and a deeply Indian cultural memory.

Yet both films appear to be commanding enough audience interest for theatres to open up late-night and post-midnight slots. At a time when theatrical footfalls are often discussed with concern, the response to these two films indicates that event cinema, whether global or historical, still has the power to bring audiences back to theatres at unusual hours.

With post-midnight shows now being added, the craze around Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 seems to have moved well beyond regular advance booking chatter. Both films are shaping up to be among the most closely watched releases of the season.

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