David Miller masterclass lifts Paarl Royals to first SA20 win | Cricket News

Paarl Royals captain David Miller pulls a delivery during match 7 (SA20)

Paarl Royals captain David Miller spoiled the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s New Year’s Eve celebrations with a captain’s knock that delivered his side their first win of SA20 Season 4 at St George’s Park on Tuesday.Chasing a modest target of 150, the Royals found themselves in serious trouble early as Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje tore through the top order. Jansen reached a milestone during the spell, becoming the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in SA20 history. Paarl slipped to 35 for four, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann and Kyle Verreynne all dismissed cheaply.

With the chase threatening to unravel, Miller produced a masterclass in composure and controlled aggression. The left-hander anchored the innings with an unbeaten 71 off just 38 balls, timing his acceleration to perfection. He found a reliable partner in rising star Keagan Lion-Cachet, who played a crucial supporting role with a mature 45 off 40 deliveries.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The pair stitched together a match-turning 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket, steadily draining the pressure from the Sunrisers. Lion-Cachet fell late in the chase, but Miller ensured there were no further hiccups.Drama lingered until the final moments, with the St George’s Park crowd hoping for a Super Over. Those hopes were dashed when Lewis Gregory bowled a costly wide, sealing the Royals’ victory with two balls to spare.Earlier, Paarl’s bowlers had laid the platform, led by teenage sensation Nqobani Mokoena. In just his second SA20 appearance, the 19-year-old seamer delivered career-best figures of 4/34, including the prized wicket of Quinton de Kock during the Powerplay. Ottneil Baartman complemented him well, returning figures of 3/36 against his former side.

Jonny Bairstow (33) and Jordan Hermann (47) offered resistance for the Sunrisers, but regular wickets restricted them to 149 all out. Despite the loss, Sunrisers remain top of the table on 10 points, while the Royals climbed off the bottom with a timely win.Brief Scores Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 149 all out in 19.4 overs (Jordan Hermann 47; Nqobani Mokoena 4/34, Ottneil Baartman 3/36) Paarl Royals: 150 for 5 in 19.4 overs (David Miller 71 not out, Keagan Lion-Cachet 45; Anrich Nortje 2/21, Marco Jansen 2/25)