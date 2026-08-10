মঙ্গলবার, ১১ অগাস্ট ২০২৬, ০৯:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Difficult assignment’: PCB advised to ‘keep away’ Babar Azam from English media on England tour | Cricket News Govinda Accepts Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Allegations?; AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident | Bollywood News Govinda Accepts Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Allegations?; AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident | Bollywood News ছাত্রদল সহিংসতা থেকে বের হতে পারছে না: শিবির সেক্রেটারি অত্যান্ত দর্শক প্রিয় নায়ক ছিলেন সালমান শাহ ভিকারুননিসায় এসএসসিতে ৪৩ ছাত্রী ফেল বিদেশে পড়াশোনার খরচে আন্তর্জাতিক কার্ডে বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা এক ক্লিকেই ফোনের স্টোরেজ খালি করবে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৬ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১১৫৫ Amitabh Bachchan Calls Out Preity Zinta On KBC, Says She Never Replies To His Birthday Wishes: ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Difficult assignment’: PCB advised to ‘keep away’ Babar Azam from English media on England tour | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ আগস্ট, ২০২৬
  • ২৭ সময় দেখুন


Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should keep Babar Azam away from the English media during the team’s upcoming three-Test tour of England.Latif believes Babar could come under scrutiny from the English media and has suggested that former Pakistan captain Shan Masood should handle more of the team’s media interactions during the series.“An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories,” Rashid said while speaking to Geo News.“Babar Azam is an experienced player, so it would be better for the PCB management to keep him away from the English media and send former captain Shan Masood to speak to them more often,” he added.“Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media,” Rashid said.Latif’s comments came after Babar made an important contribution during Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against the West Indies.Babar remained unbeaten on 58 in Pakistan’s 90-run defeat in the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Pakistan were bowled out for 120 while chasing 211, with Babar left unbeaten as the rest of the batting order collapsed.Babar then scored 88 off 147 balls in Pakistan’s first innings of the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. His innings helped Pakistan reach 387 after the West Indies had scored 344.He followed it with an unbeaten 24 off 30 balls in the second innings as Pakistan chased down 75 to win by eight wickets and level the series 1-1.The victory ended Pakistan’s eight-match losing streak in away Tests and gave Babar his first overseas Test win since returning as captain.Pakistan will now prepare for their England tour, with the first Test scheduled to begin at Headingley in Leeds on August 19. The second Test will be played at Lord’s from August 27, while the series will conclude at Edgbaston from September 9.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর

Sarfaraz Khan’s first reaction after India call-up for Sri Lanka Test series | Cricket News

FIFA hits back at ‘concerted effort’ to undermine Gianni Infantino amid fresh allegations | Football News

FIFA hits back at ‘concerted effort’ to undermine Gianni Infantino amid fresh allegations | Football News

‘Having skill is one thing’: Shikhar Dhawan drops big verdict on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | Cricket News

‘Having skill is one thing’: Shikhar Dhawan drops big verdict on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: India’s search for answers to rediscover lost glory in Tests begins in Colombo | Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: India’s search for answers to rediscover lost glory in Tests begins in Colombo | Cricket News

BCCI to standardise Bronco, 2K fitness tests after England tour debacle | Cricket News

BCCI to standardise Bronco, 2K fitness tests after England tour debacle | Cricket News

Chess: Father quit Singapore job, pawned jewellery to fund chess dream: Olympiad-bound Savitha Shri’s story | Chess News

Chess: Father quit Singapore job, pawned jewellery to fund chess dream: Olympiad-bound Savitha Shri’s story | Chess News

হামের উপসর্গে একদিনে আরও ৬ শিশুর মৃত্যু
হামের উপসর্গে একদিনে আরও ৬ শিশুর মৃত্যু
এলপিজির বর্ধিত দাম প্রত্যাহারের দাবি জামায়াতের
এলপিজির বর্ধিত দাম প্রত্যাহারের দাবি জামায়াতের
এক দফা ঘোষণার আগে নাছিরের মাধ্যমে তারেক রহমানের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগের দাবি আব্দুল কাদেরের
এক দফা ঘোষণার আগে নাছিরের মাধ্যমে তারেক রহমানের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগের দাবি আব্দুল কাদেরের
নোয়াখালীতে গোলাগুলির ঘটনা: মিথ্যা অভিযোগে প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন ; তদন্তের মাধ্যমে প্রকৃত দোষীদের শাস্তির দাবি
নোয়াখালীতে গোলাগুলির ঘটনা: মিথ্যা অভিযোগে প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন ; তদন্তের মাধ্যমে প্রকৃত দোষীদের শাস্তির দাবি
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves one-word comment to viral Instagram reel hailing him as most famous athlete in history | Football News
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves one-word comment to viral Instagram reel hailing him as most famous athlete in history | Football News
অজান্তেই শেষ হচ্ছে ফোনের চার্জ?
অজান্তেই শেষ হচ্ছে ফোনের চার্জ?
রাষ্ট্রপতি কে হবেন সিদ্ধান্ত নেবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী তারেক রহমান: মির্জা ফখরুল
রাষ্ট্রপতি কে হবেন সিদ্ধান্ত নেবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী তারেক রহমান: মির্জা ফখরুল
Not MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali names former India fast bowler as sharpest cricket brain | Cricket News
Not MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali names former India fast bowler as sharpest cricket brain | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর সমাবেশে প্রশাসনের শর্ত লঙ্ঘন করে উস্কানি ও মিথ্যাচার করেছে হেফাজত ও কওমীরা- দাবি হেযবুত তওহীদের
নোয়াখালীর সমাবেশে প্রশাসনের শর্ত লঙ্ঘন করে উস্কানি ও মিথ্যাচার করেছে হেফাজত ও কওমীরা- দাবি হেযবুত তওহীদের
CWG 2026: India’s finest day in Glasgow yet! Six medals, 10 boxing finalists and 23-medal tally secured | Commonwealth Games News
CWG 2026: India’s finest day in Glasgow yet! Six medals, 10 boxing finalists and 23-medal tally secured | Commonwealth Games News
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom