‘Difficult assignment’: PCB advised to ‘keep away’ Babar Azam from English media on England tour | Cricket News

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should keep Babar Azam away from the English media during the team’s upcoming three-Test tour of England.Latif believes Babar could come under scrutiny from the English media and has suggested that former Pakistan captain Shan Masood should handle more of the team’s media interactions during the series.“An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories,” Rashid said while speaking to Geo News.“Babar Azam is an experienced player, so it would be better for the PCB management to keep him away from the English media and send former captain Shan Masood to speak to them more often,” he added.“Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media,” Rashid said.Latif’s comments came after Babar made an important contribution during Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against the West Indies.Babar remained unbeaten on 58 in Pakistan’s 90-run defeat in the first Test at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Pakistan were bowled out for 120 while chasing 211, with Babar left unbeaten as the rest of the batting order collapsed.Babar then scored 88 off 147 balls in Pakistan’s first innings of the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. His innings helped Pakistan reach 387 after the West Indies had scored 344.He followed it with an unbeaten 24 off 30 balls in the second innings as Pakistan chased down 75 to win by eight wickets and level the series 1-1.The victory ended Pakistan’s eight-match losing streak in away Tests and gave Babar his first overseas Test win since returning as captain.Pakistan will now prepare for their England tour, with the first Test scheduled to begin at Headingley in Leeds on August 19. The second Test will be played at Lord’s from August 27, while the series will conclude at Edgbaston from September 9.