Govinda Accepts Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Allegations?; AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Govinda Accepts Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Allegations?; AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident

Last Updated: August 10, 2026, 23:59 IST

Govinda Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Allegations Against Him? Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident In Chennai.

Govinda Responds To Wife Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Claims? Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Involved In Chennai Car Accident.

Govinda and Sunita have been in the headlines for quite some time now. While, for the longest time, Govinda has avoided reacting to the infidelity claims made by his wife, Sunita, it looks like he has now opened up about those claims and made a cryptic remark. The actor has raised eyebrows, with many believing his remarks are directed towards the infidelity claims made by his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

For More: ‘Mithai Ki Dukan Mein Reh Kar…’: Govinda Accepts Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Allegations Against Him?

AR Rahman’s son, singer AR Ameen, was involved in a car accident in Chennai during the early hours of Monday, August 10. The incident reportedly took place around 3.30 am near Olympia Tech Park signal in Guindy. Ameen was travelling with a friend when his car collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, there were no major casualties, and both of them sustained only minor injuries. They were taken to Kauvery Hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

For More: AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Meets With Car Accident in Chennai, Sustains Minor Injuries

For many fans, Lucky Ali’s music has been part of their lives for decades. Even years after his biggest songs first found an audience, the singer continues to draw an intensely loyal crowd wherever he performs. A recent concert, however, turned unexpectedly emotional as Ali opened up about his death.

For More: Lucky Ali Breaks Down At Concert, Says He Is Prepared For Death: ‘Jaha Bhi Marr Jau, Wahi Gaad Do Mujhe’

Tabu has introduced her character Gauri Hegde from the upcoming film Slum Dog – 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Sharing a video on social media, the actor gave fans a glimpse of the fierce and fearless character from the film starring Vijay Sethupathi. She plays a no-nonsense Income Tax officer who is not afraid to take on anyone in her way. For the film, Tabu also worked on her Hyderabadi dialect, and the glimpse of her character has left fans impressed.

For More: Tabu Introduces Her ‘Fierce, Ruthless’ Character Gauri Hegde From Slum Dog– 33 Temple Road | Watch

Guru Randhawa’s song Fine Shyt is all over the internet right now. The music video is set in an office, featuring Randhawa as a young professional in a senior position. He is seen handling his work and checking on his colleagues, while several female co-workers dance and perform around him. The song has received massive trolling online, with some viewers questioning the video’s content and presentation of women.

For More: ‘Guilty As Charged…’: Guru Randhawa Reacts To Fine Shyt Trolling, Tells Critics ‘Calm Down’

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

About the Author Sub-Editor Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he\’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always…Read More

First Published: August 10, 2026, 23:59 IST