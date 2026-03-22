Dhurandhar 2: Alia Bhatt Can’t Get Over THIS Ranveer Singh Scene, Says ‘Jaskirat Singh Rangi Is Everything’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 22, 2026, 22:00 IST

Alia Bhatt reacts to Dhurandhar 2, praising Ranveer Singh’s performance and Aditya Dhar’s direction while celebrating the film’s success.

Alia Bhatt praised a powerful Dhurandhar 2 moment featuring Ranveer Singh, calling the director-actor synergy “magic.”

Amid the massive box office success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film continues to draw appreciation not just from audiences but also from members of the film fraternity. Actor Alia Bhatt recently took to social media to praise the Ranveer Singh-led action drama, highlighting a moment from the film that clearly left a lasting impression on her.

Alia Bhatt Praises Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar

Sharing a still from the film on her Instagram Story, Alia Bhatt expressed her admiration for both the performance and the direction. The image featured Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, visibly emotional, with battle scars and a quiet intensity that reflects the character’s journey.

Alongside the post, Alia wrote, “Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment.. is everything ❤️ the magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! @ranveersingh @adityadharfilms”

She further congratulated the team for the film’s box office success, adding, “Congratulations Team Dhurandhar for this historic run at the movies ❤️💥🍿”

Her words echo the larger sentiment around the film, which has been widely praised for its performances, scale, and emotionally charged storytelling.

A Character-Driven Action Spectacle

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor, taking the story deeper into the psyche of its protagonist. Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating undercover within Pakistan’s criminal and terror networks.

Unlike a conventional action film, the sequel blends high-stakes espionage with an emotionally layered narrative. It explores Jaskirat’s past, including the personal tragedies that shaped his transformation from a man rooted in family and identity to someone consumed by vengeance and duty.

Expanding The World Of Dhurandhar

The film traces Jaskirat’s rise within the underworld, where he adopts the identity of Hamza and navigates a dangerous ecosystem of crime, politics, and terrorism. As he climbs the ranks, the story unpacks themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the cost of living a double life.

The narrative is punctuated by intense action sequences ranging from close combat fights to large-scale set pieces, while also pausing for emotionally resonant moments like the one highlighted by Alia Bhatt. These quieter scenes add depth to the character, making the stakes feel personal rather than purely geopolitical.

Ensemble Cast And Performances

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Each character contributes to the layered storytelling, representing different facets of power, conflict, and morality within the film’s world.

Ranveer’s performance, in particular, has been singled out for its intensity and transformation, with many calling it one of the most demanding roles of his career.

A Record-Breaking Box Office Run

Since its release on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a box office juggernaut. The film opened to historic numbers, earning over ₹100 crore on its first day and setting new benchmarks with its paid previews.

Within just a few days, it surged past ₹400 crore net in India and crossed ₹500 crore globally, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing blockbusters in recent times.

With strong word of mouth and sustained audience turnout, the film continues its dominant theatrical run, cementing its place among the biggest Hindi film successes in recent years.

First Published: March 22, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Dhurandhar 2: Alia Bhatt Can’t Get Over THIS Ranveer Singh Scene, Says ‘Jaskirat Singh Rangi Is Everything’