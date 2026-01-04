‘Doors should not be closed’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar questioned after Mohammed Shami’s ODI snub | Cricket News

Mohammed Shami (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has come out in support of seasoned fast bowler Mohammed Shami following his omission from the ODI squad, despite the pacer’s impressive performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.Shami’s international future has once again come under the spotlight after the 35-year-old was left out of India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, announced on Saturday.

The snub marks another setback for Shami, who has not represented India since being part of the Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2025. Despite returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injury, he has missed selection for the Test series against England, West Indies and South Africa, as well as the recent ODI series against Australia.“The biggest talking point is Mohammed Shami. What is his future? He’s not someone who came yesterday, played a few matches and left. He has taken 450-500 international wickets, which is a huge number. If you have taken more than 400 wickets and then you get dropped, and questions are raised about your fitness, that happens with everyone. As long as you play cricket, you have to keep proving yourself,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.Irfan also questioned the concerns surrounding Shami’s fitness, pointing to the workload the pacer has already handled since his return to action.“Shami has already bowled 200 overs. After bowling 200 overs, if fitness is the question, it has already been demonstrated. What more improvement is needed? Only the selection committee knows what they are thinking. If I were him, I would go and play the IPL and create havoc. I would take the new ball and perform at such a level.“Domestic cricket performances are discussed, but when the IPL comes, and you show your old rhythm and fitness, then no one can ignore you. The whole world watches the IPL. If you perform there, you make your place in the squad again. I believe his doors should not be closed,” he added.India will host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 11, followed by a five-match T20I series.