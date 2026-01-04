রবিবার, ০৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
Drama! Mustafizur Rahman row: IPL broadcast to be suspended in Bangladesh? | Cricket News

  রবিবার, ৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Drama! Mustafizur Rahman row: IPL broadcast to be suspended in Bangladesh? | Cricket News


Mustafizur Rahman (Image credit: BCB)

NEW DELHI: In addition to seeking a shift of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup league matches from India to Sri Lanka over “concerns about players’ safety” following Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the IPL on BCCI instructions, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also been asked to suspend the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh.Government adviser Asif Nazrul said he has requested the adviser to Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry to ensure that the IPL broadcast in the country is halted.

Usman Khawaja’s retirement speech: ‘I want the journey for the next Usman Khawaja to be easier’

“I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.“Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over,” he said.There is a sense of disbelief within BCB circles over how the situation escalated, particularly after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s funeral in Dhaka.“The BCB announced the schedule for India’s tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur’s contract was cancelled,” a BCB source told PTI on condition of anonymity.“Till now BCCI hasn’t communicated anything to BCB officially. Only after official communication will BCB decide further course of action,” the source added.The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released the Bangladesh left-arm pacer — bought for Rs 9.20 crore after a bidding war at last month’s auction in Abu Dhabi — in line with the BCCI’s diktat.BCB president and former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam Bulbul refrained from making any public comment after an emergency board meeting convened in the wake of the development.However, Asif Nazrul reiterated that he has instructed the board to approach the Jay Shah-led ICC to shift Bangladesh’s four league matches — three scheduled in Kolkata and one in Mumbai — to Sri Lanka.“As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Cricket Control Board to put the entire matter in writing and explain it to the ICC,” Nazrul wrote in Bengali on his Facebook page.“The board must make it clear that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then the Bangladesh national team cannot feel safe travelling to India to play the World Cup.“I have also directed the board to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead,” he further wrote.Bangladesh’s four league fixtures are against West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9) and England (February 14) in Kolkata, followed by their final group match against Nepal (February 17) in Mumbai.A BCCI source, however, insisted that such a shift is virtually impossible with just a month remaining before the tournament.“You can’t just change games at someone’s whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about opposition teams. Their air tickets, hotels are booked.“Also on all days there are three games each which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done,” the source said.India’s arch-rival Pakistan is already playing its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka as part of an understanding reached months ago.Meanwhile, Indo-Bangladesh relations have deteriorated sharply following the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year after anti-government protests.She was later sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal for her alleged role in a deadly crackdown during the agitation in which several students were killed.While the BCCI did not explicitly cite the prevailing political situation as the reason for seeking Rahman’s release, it indicated that the decision was triggered by recent developments.Hindus have been targeted in violent attacks since Hasina’s ouster.



