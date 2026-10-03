শনিবার, ০৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৬:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
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কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা? Kumkum Mohod wins Asian Games gold, secures India’s 2028 Olympic quota | Asian Games 2026 News Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore | Bollywood News শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা পলাতকদের সাংগঠনিক তৎপরতার কোনো সুযোগ নেই: পানিসম্পদমন্ত্রী জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা কালিয়াকৈরে অতিরিক্ত লোডশেডিং ৫ থেকে ৬ ঘণ্টা ও মিলেনা বিদ্যুৎ তীব্র গরমে জনজীবন বিপর্যস্ত দুর্গাপূজার নিরাপত্তায় সরকারকে এখনই প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে: আসিফ মাহমুদ ডেঙ্গুতে আরও একজনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১১৬৩ আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
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Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৭৪ সময় দেখুন
Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore

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The opening marks a major milestone for Ajay Devgn, with Drishyam 3 emerging as the biggest opener of his career.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam: The Conclusion hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Drishyam 3: The Conclusion finally hit theatres on Friday, October 2 and received largely positive reviews from all. It has now been reported that the film has also opened to a strong response at the box office. As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has reportedly collected ₹66.75 crore net in India on its opening day.

The film recorded 15,759 shows across India on Day 1. Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹80.10 crore, while its India net collection has reached ₹66.75 crore.

Drishyam 3 has also performed well in overseas markets. The film has earned ₹15 crore in gross collections overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹95.10 crore after its first day.

The opening marks a major milestone for Ajay Devgn, with Drishyam 3 emerging as the biggest opener of his career.

What Happens In Drishyam 3?

Drishyam 3 follows Vijay and his family after the events of Drishyam 2, which ended with Vijay once again managing to protect his family despite the police recovering crucial evidence. The third film promises another chapter in Vijay’s battle to keep his secrets buried, with the stakes seemingly higher than ever.

However, it should be noted that the Hindi Drishyam: The Conclusion is not simply a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam Drishyam 3. The two franchises are taking different narrative routes, with the Hindi film designed to bring Vijay Salgaonkar’s story to a definitive conclusion.

At A Glance

  • 1.

    Drishyam 3 collected ₹66.75 crore net in India on its opening day.

  • 2.

    The film recorded 15,759 shows across India on Day 1.

  • 3.

    Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹80.10 crore.

    • Drishyam 3 Review

    News18 Showsha gave Drishyam 3 a 3-star rating. “Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is a gripping and fast-paced thriller that understands the appeal of its franchise. It keeps you invested and benefits from strong performances, particularly from Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Kamlesh Sawant. However, the film’s biggest strength is also its weakness. It is not a bad film but it sticks closely to the Drishyam formula, making it familiar. It is not a grand conclusion that the franchise deserved,” a part of our review reads.

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    Drishyam 3 collected 66.75 crore net in India on its opening day with an India gross collection of 80.10 crore. The film also earned 15 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide gross collection to 95.10 crore on day one.

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    Chirag Sehgal

    Chirag Sehgal

    Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

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    October 03, 2026, 07:31 IST

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