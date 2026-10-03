Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore

Last Updated: October 03, 2026, 07:31 IST

The opening marks a major milestone for Ajay Devgn, with Drishyam 3 emerging as the biggest opener of his career.

Drishyam: The Conclusion hit theatres on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Drishyam 3: The Conclusion finally hit theatres on Friday, October 2 and received largely positive reviews from all. It has now been reported that the film has also opened to a strong response at the box office. As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has reportedly collected ₹66.75 crore net in India on its opening day.

The film recorded 15,759 shows across India on Day 1. Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹80.10 crore, while its India net collection has reached ₹66.75 crore.

Drishyam 3 has also performed well in overseas markets. The film has earned ₹15 crore in gross collections overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹95.10 crore after its first day.

The opening marks a major milestone for Ajay Devgn, with Drishyam 3 emerging as the biggest opener of his career.

What Happens In Drishyam 3?

Drishyam 3 follows Vijay and his family after the events of Drishyam 2, which ended with Vijay once again managing to protect his family despite the police recovering crucial evidence. The third film promises another chapter in Vijay’s battle to keep his secrets buried, with the stakes seemingly higher than ever.

However, it should be noted that the Hindi Drishyam: The Conclusion is not simply a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam Drishyam 3. The two franchises are taking different narrative routes, with the Hindi film designed to bring Vijay Salgaonkar’s story to a definitive conclusion.

At A Glance 1 . Drishyam 3 collected ₹66.75 crore net in India on its opening day. 2 . The film recorded 15,759 shows across India on Day 1. 3 . Its India gross collection currently stands at ₹80.10 crore. 4 . Drishyam 3 earned ₹15 crore in gross collections overseas. 5 . The worldwide gross collection reached ₹95.10 crore after its first day. Show More

Drishyam 3 Review

News18 Showsha gave Drishyam 3 a 3-star rating. “Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is a gripping and fast-paced thriller that understands the appeal of its franchise. It keeps you invested and benefits from strong performances, particularly from Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Kamlesh Sawant. However, the film’s biggest strength is also its weakness. It is not a bad film but it sticks closely to the Drishyam formula, making it familiar. It is not a grand conclusion that the franchise deserved,” a part of our review reads.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What was the box office collection of Drishyam 3 on its opening day? Drishyam 3 collected 66.75 crore net in India on its opening day with an India gross collection of 80.10 crore. The film also earned 15 crore overseas, bringing its worldwide gross collection to 95.10 crore on day one. Is the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film? No, the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 is not simply a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam Drishyam 3. The two franchises take different narrative routes, with the Hindi film specifically designed to bring Vijay Salgaonkar’s story to a definitive conclusion. How did reviewers receive Drishyam 3 upon its release? Drishyam 3 received largely positive reviews from all and was awarded a 3-star rating by News18 Showsha. Reviewers praised it as a gripping and fast-paced thriller featuring strong performances from the cast, though some noted it closely follows the familiar franchise formula. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: October 03, 2026, 07:31 IST