শনিবার, ০৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৬:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা? Kumkum Mohod wins Asian Games gold, secures India’s 2028 Olympic quota | Asian Games 2026 News Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore | Bollywood News শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা পলাতকদের সাংগঠনিক তৎপরতার কোনো সুযোগ নেই: পানিসম্পদমন্ত্রী জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা কালিয়াকৈরে অতিরিক্ত লোডশেডিং ৫ থেকে ৬ ঘণ্টা ও মিলেনা বিদ্যুৎ তীব্র গরমে জনজীবন বিপর্যস্ত দুর্গাপূজার নিরাপত্তায় সরকারকে এখনই প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে: আসিফ মাহমুদ ডেঙ্গুতে আরও একজনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১১৬৩ আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
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Kumkum Mohod wins Asian Games gold, secures India’s 2028 Olympic quota | Asian Games 2026 News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৬৫ সময় দেখুন
Kumkum Mohod wins Asian Games gold, secures India’s 2028 Olympic quota | Asian Games 2026 News


Indian archer Kumkum Mohod clinched the gold medal in the women’s individual recurve event at the Asian Games, defeating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in the final.The victory capped a memorable campaign for Mohod, who had earlier secured India a quota place for the 2028 Olympic Games by reaching the women’s recurve semifinal at the Asian Games.Mohod’s gold adds another major achievement to India’s archery campaign at the Games, while her Olympic quota ensures the country’s presence in the women’s recurve event at Los Angeles 2028.More details to follow.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা?
কমলনগরে শ্বশুরবাড়িতে যুবকের ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ, আত্মহত্যা নাকি হত্যা?
Kumkum Mohod wins Asian Games gold, secures India’s 2028 Olympic quota | Asian Games 2026 News
Kumkum Mohod wins Asian Games gold, secures India’s 2028 Olympic quota | Asian Games 2026 News
Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Gets Career’s Biggest Opener, Film Earns Rs 66 Crore | Bollywood News
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শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
পলাতকদের সাংগঠনিক তৎপরতার কোনো সুযোগ নেই: পানিসম্পদমন্ত্রী
পলাতকদের সাংগঠনিক তৎপরতার কোনো সুযোগ নেই: পানিসম্পদমন্ত্রী
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিকের ‘নূরের আলো’—সৌরবিদ্যুতে আলোকিত হচ্ছে এতিমখানা ও মাদ্রাসা
কালিয়াকৈরে অতিরিক্ত লোডশেডিং ৫ থেকে ৬ ঘণ্টা ও মিলেনা বিদ্যুৎ তীব্র গরমে জনজীবন বিপর্যস্ত
কালিয়াকৈরে অতিরিক্ত লোডশেডিং ৫ থেকে ৬ ঘণ্টা ও মিলেনা বিদ্যুৎ তীব্র গরমে জনজীবন বিপর্যস্ত
দুর্গাপূজার নিরাপত্তায় সরকারকে এখনই প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে: আসিফ মাহমুদ
দুর্গাপূজার নিরাপত্তায় সরকারকে এখনই প্রস্তুতি নিতে হবে: আসিফ মাহমুদ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও একজনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১১৬৩
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও একজনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১১৬৩
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
শ্রীবরদীতে ইউপি নির্বাচনে চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী ইউপি সদস্য হাসানুজ্জামান রনির মোটর সাইকেল শোভাযাত্রা
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হারানো অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোন খুঁজে পাওয়ার সহজ নিয়ম
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আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
আবু সাঈদ হত্যা মামলায় দণ্ডিত ১১ জনকে বেরোবি থেকে স্থায়ী বহিষ্কার
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