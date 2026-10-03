Kumkum Mohod wins Asian Games gold, secures India’s 2028 Olympic quota | Asian Games 2026 News

Indian archer Kumkum Mohod clinched the gold medal in the women’s individual recurve event at the Asian Games, defeating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in the final.The victory capped a memorable campaign for Mohod, who had earlier secured India a quota place for the 2028 Olympic Games by reaching the women’s recurve semifinal at the Asian Games.Mohod’s gold adds another major achievement to India’s archery campaign at the Games, while her Olympic quota ensures the country’s presence in the women’s recurve event at Los Angeles 2028.More details to follow.