EXCLUSIVE | ‘Olympics sapna hai’: Yashvir Singh after ticking off Asian Games and CWG medal boxes | Asian Games 2026 News

India’s Yashvir Singh celebrates winning the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw final at the Asian Games. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: The last throw has become familiar territory for Yashvir Singh.At the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow earlier this year, Yashvir produced a stunning 85.41m with his final throw to win bronze.Asian Games Full Coverage | Schedule | Medal TallyOn Monday at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan, he was again waiting for his last attempt with a medal already within reach.Yashvir was in the silver medal position after five attempts, with 85.14m as his best throw. He needed more than 88.55m to overtake Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage and take gold.

Another final throw

The pressure was familiar. The outcome was different.Yashvir ran in, stretched his arm and launched his final effort. The javelin travelled 85.72m — a personal best — but it was not enough to move him past Pathirage.He walked back with a smile and exchanged a high five with compatriot Rohit Yadav, who won bronze.“The situation was the same in both events (laughs). I was stuck with the last throw both times. This time, a medal was guaranteed. That throw had won me a medal. Both times, it was a very nerve-racking situation. It was a do-or-die situation. I had decided that it was now or never,” Yashvir told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview from Japan.

‘Grip slip ho rahi thi’

Yashvir felt the conditions added to the challenge.“Pressure was there. The throws were coming out well, but I had hoped to produce an even better throw. However, the weather conditions were not good, and my grip was slipping, which made things difficult. There were also some technical flaws,” he said.“There was also a slight difference in technique. I had worked on the mistakes I was making in my throws, but I still made a few mistakes today. I will focus on them going forward,” Yashvir said.

Back-to-back major medals

Yashvir and Rohit carried India’s javelin hopes in the absence of reigning champion and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who withdrew from the Asian Games after suffering a late ligament injury.For Yashvir, the silver meant medals at consecutive major international events after his bronze in Glasgow.“I won a medal in Glasgow first, and now I have won silver. I am very happy about this. Neeraj bhaiya supported me a lot. The entire country, my father and my whole family supported me. I am here because of them,” he said.

‘ Olympics sapna hai’

The next target is already clear.“Olympics sapna hai [The Olympics are a dream]. It is everyone’s dream, and it is mine too. I want to correct my mistakes as soon as possible. I will try to fix the mistakes, improve further and deliver an even better performance next time. I will give my best going forward,” he said.