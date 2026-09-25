শুক্রবার, ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ১২:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
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Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Live Updates: Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah assure India two Asian Games medals

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Live Updates: Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah assure India two Asian Games medals



Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Live Updates: India secured two mixed doubles medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after Manush Shah-Diya Chitale and Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar reached the semifinals of table tennis and squash respectively. Shah and Chitale produced a major upset in the table tennis quarterfinals, defeating Hong Kong’s World No. 4 pair Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5). Their win assured India of a medal in the event, the country’s first table tennis medal at these Asian Games. It is also India’s second Asian Games mixed doubles medal, after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta in 2018. The Indian pair will face China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals.

In squash, 40-year-old Joshana Chinappa extended her Asian Games medal tally 16 years after winning her first medal. Partnering Velavan Senthilkumar, Chinappa defeated the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado 11-3, 11-5 in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to secure at least a bronze medal. Chinappa and Velavan will take on Hong Kong’s Lee Ka Yi and Tang Ming Hong in the semifinals.



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