Govinda Justifies Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani: ‘Aapko Kya Taqleef Hai?’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Govinda Justifies Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani: ‘Aapko Kya Taqleef Hai?’

Last Updated: September 25, 2026, 07:35 IST

Meanwhile, after Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal Rani, the actor’s wife, Sunita Ahuja also seemingly took at dig at him.

Govinda and Komal Rani will soon be seen in the film, Roopa.

Govinda has finally addressed the backlash he has been getting for visting the Lal Lalbaugcha pandal in Mumbai with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. In a recent interview, the Bollywood actor questioned those objecting to his visit and clarified that he was there only to seek blessings for his next film, Roopa, which will star Komal opposite him. Govinda also mentioned that this wasn’t the first time he visited a religious place with his co-star and that he has done that with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon also in the past.

“Log toh aise react kar rahe hai…Main Roopa film ke liye prarthana kar raha tha. Main isse pehle Karisma (Kapoor) ke saath gaya tha, voh good luck raha tha mera, films hit hue thi. Raveena ke saath bhi gaya tha, film hit hue thi. Iss time main Rani ke saath gaya hu. Praarthana ki hai (People are reacting as if, I don’t know what has happened. I was there to pray for my film Roopa. I have been there with Karisma Kapoor also in the past. Following our visit, our films became hit. I have also visited temples with Raveena Tandon. This time, I was there with Komal Rani. It was only to seek blessings),” Govinda told ANI.

Addressing the constant speculations surrounding his movie, Roopa, with Komal Rani, Govinda added, “Pata nahi kya logo ko kasht hai? Shuru ho raha hai toh uspe itna charcha kaise hai. Hum famous ho rahe hai toh aapko kya taqleef hai (I don’t know what is the problem. If my film is getting started, why is there so much of discussion around it. If we are getting famous, why do you have a problem?)”

#WATCH | Mumbai | On reports on him participating in a reality show, Actor Govinda says, “Nothing has been decided yet. Talks are underway. I might do a show in the future, but nothing is confirmed right now… I don’t watch many reality shows. If I find something interesting, I… pic.twitter.com/shQ7TKKvtk— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

Sunita Ahuja Takes A Dig

Meanwhile, after Govinda’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal Rani, the actor’s wife, Sunita Ahuja also seemingly took at dig at him. Sunita was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her pet dog when she told paparazzi, “Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faayda nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hain. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai. (No matter how much love you give humans, it is of no use because they always betray you. Love these pets and they will always stay close to you. Winter always comes to see me off. Animals are better than humans).”

She then added, “Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are untrustworthy).”

At A Glance 1 . Govinda visited the Lalbaugcha pandal in Mumbai with Komal Rani Swarnkar. 2 . Govinda stated he was seeking blessings for his upcoming film, Roopa. 3 . Komal Rani Swarnkar will star opposite Govinda in the film Roopa. 4 . Govinda previously visited religious places with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. 5 . Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, made comments about untrustworthy humans after his visit. Show More

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why did Govinda visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal Rani? Govinda clarified that he visited the Mumbai pandal with Komal Rani solely to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for his upcoming film, Roopa, in which she stars opposite him, noting he previously visited religious sites with co-stars like Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon for good luck. What did Sunita Ahuja say following Govinda and Komal Rani’s pandal visit? Following Govinda’s visit with Komal Rani, Sunita Ahuja took an apparent dig at him while speaking to paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, stating that humans are untrustworthy and cause betrayals, whereas animals like her pet dog are much better. What movie project is Komal Rani starring in alongside Govinda? Komal Rani is set to star opposite Govinda in an upcoming film titled Roopa, which is part of Govinda’s return to the big screen, alongside potential involvement in another movie called Duniyadari. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: September 25, 2026, 07:35 IST