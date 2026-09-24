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The Paradise X Review: Fans Praise Nani’s Screen Presence And Anirudh’s BGM, Call Interval Block ‘Mass Blast’ | Telugu Cinema News

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The Paradise X Review: Fans Praise Nani’s Screen Presence And Anirudh’s BGM, Call Interval Block ‘Mass Blast’ | Telugu Cinema News


News movies telugu-cinema The Paradise X Review: Fans Praise Nani’s Screen Presence And Anirudh’s BGM, Call Interval Block ‘Mass Blast’

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The Paradise X Review: Early viewers praise Nani, Anirudh’s BGM and the interval block, while some find the first half average.

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The Paradise X Review: Viewers Call Interval 'God-Level', Say First Half Needs More Punch.

The Paradise X Review: Viewers Call Interval ‘God-Level’, Say First Half Needs More Punch.

Nani’s The Paradise is still a day away from its official theatrical release, but early viewers have already started sharing their reactions online. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, had select early shows on Wednesday evening, and first reactions have now started surfacing on X.

The early response is mixed but leans towards praise for Nani’s screen presence, Anirudh Ravichander’s background score, the action sequences and the interval block. At the same time, some viewers felt the first half did not fully live up to the hype and pointed to issues with the screenplay and editing.

The Paradise X Review: Viewers praise Nani, Anirudh’s BGM

One early viewer called the first half average, while praising the opening 30 minutes, the ‘Aaya Sher’ song and the interval block. The viewer also praised Nani’s screen presence and Anirudh’s background score, but felt the film relied too much on buildup and violence.

He wrote, “#TheParadise Very Average First half !! First 30 Mins, Aaya Sher song & Interval Block are good. Nani’s screen presence and Anirudh’s BGM holds the First half. Apart from that Nothing works in the First half. Too much of Buildup and Violence. Screenplay could have been more better !! Need a Big 2nd half.”

Another X user also felt the first half needed a stronger second half to match the expectations around the film. The interval, however, was singled out as a major highlight.

As per the review, “#A STRONG second half to make the film enter the Tier-1 league! First half hasn’t quite matched the hype built online. Ayaa Sher song could’ve been placed much better. Jail sequence in the first half – MASS! @anirudhofficial has gone into God-level mode for this film, especially the INTERVAL. Ani, YOU ARE INSANE! But that INTERVAL BLOCK — WHAT A HIGH! Theatres are going to erupt with pure emotion + elevation + high! (sic)”

Some viewers find the first half average

Another early reaction praised the film’s visuals but felt the editing did not completely work. One X user also said the second half would be important for the overall experience.

“average first half. visually the movie is great. the editing lacked rooting for a good second half.”

The Paradise interval gets strong reactions

Another viewer described the first half as above average to good and said the film had one too many theatrical highs.  “Interval Banger! Mass Blast. An Above average to Good first half with plenty of theatrical highs. The first 40 minutes are excellent, while the Kayadu track feels unimpressive and could have been handled better. The film picks up strongly from the pre-interval block, building the right emotion and setting up an explosive interval.

Sound mixing is a major concern, but overall, the first half is packed with several high moments and sets up a solid stage for the second half.”

What is The Paradise about?

The Paradise is a period action drama set in 1980s Secunderabad. Nani plays Jadal, a character from a marginalised community who becomes involved in a larger struggle against discrimination and injustice. The film combines this social conflict with action and emotional drama.

The film reunites Nani with director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 film Dasara. It also stars Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu. The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24.

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The Paradise is a period action drama set in the 1980s in Secunderabad. Nani stars as Jadal, a young man belonging to a marginalised community who fights against discrimination and injustice alongside his social conflict and emotional drama.

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About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

September 24, 2026, 06:45 IST

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