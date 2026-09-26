শনিবার, ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০২:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Avengers: Endgame Returns With A Bang! Encore Release Opens At Rs 7 Crore | Hollywood News Ex-India captain Asunta Lakra leads protest against Hockey India officials | Hockey News শেখ হাসিনাকে রাজনৈতিকভাবে পুনর্বাসনের ষড়যন্ত্র করা হচ্ছে: রিজভী কালিয়াকৈরে পরিকল্পিত সন্ত্রাসের মাধ্যমে দেশকে অস্থিরতা করার বিরুদ্ধে বিক্ষোভ ও সমাবেশ জাতিসংঘ নিখুঁত নয়, তবে অপরিহার্য: ড. খলিলুর প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগে প্রহসনের নজির স্থাপন করেছে সরকার: নাহিদ ইসলাম শহরের চেয়ে গ্রামাঞ্চলে আক্রান্ত বেশি Govinda Justifies Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani: ‘Aapko Kya Taqleef Hai?’ | Bollywood News Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Live Updates: Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah assure India two Asian Games medals কর্ণফুলীতে মোবাইল কোর্টে ৩ দোকানীকে ১২ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Ex-India captain Asunta Lakra leads protest against Hockey India officials | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৪৬ সময় দেখুন
Ex-India captain Asunta Lakra leads protest against Hockey India officials | Hockey News


Ex-India captain Asunta leads protest against Hockey India officials

NEW DELHI: Former India women’s captain Asunta Lakra, along with a group of former national and international players, including Olympians, staged a symbolic one-day protest against Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh and other office-bearers outside Gate No. 7 of the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Friday.The protesters, who had gathered at around 3pm, were also raising their voices against HI Director General Cdr R.K. Srivastava and treasurer Sekar J. Manoharan. The group demanded the formation of a sports ministry-backed ad-hoc committee to run the federation’s affairs until the next election.Asunta told TOI that the protest was initially planned at Jantar Mantar between 2pm and 4pm, but permission was denied by the police. The group subsequently assembled at the national stadium. Permission to protest at the main gate was also not granted, following which the protesters moved to Gate No. 7 and held their symbolic demonstration with placards before dispersing.The stadium complex houses offices of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including the Foreigners-I Division, Principal Accounts Office (Admn.) and Department of Border Management. Security at the premises is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which was cited in connection with the denial of permission for a protest inside the complex.Those attending the demonstration included Olympians Ashok Kumar, Romeo James, Vineet Kumar and Manohar Topno. Romeo James and Vineet Kumar were members of the Indian team at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Asian Games medallist Pramod Batlaw, along with former international players Bimal Lakra, Kanti Baa and Birendra Lakra, were also present.Asunta has previously accused Bholanath Singh of intimidation and harassment after she raised objections over the alleged harassment of young girls in Jharkhand. Following her allegations, the Indian Olympic Committee (IOA) constituted a probe panel to look into the matter.The protesting group sought an ad-hoc committee to oversee the federation until the next elections. After staging the demonstration outside Gate No. 7, the group left the venue peacefully.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Live Updates: Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah assure India two Asian Games medals

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Live Updates: Joshana Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar and Diya Chitale-Manush Shah assure India two Asian Games medals

Unplayed Mongolia fixture denies India shot at historic Asian Games esports medal | Asian Games 2026 News

Unplayed Mongolia fixture denies India shot at historic Asian Games esports medal | Asian Games 2026 News

How a Nagoya baseball ground was transformed into an Asian Games cricket venue | Asian Games 2026 News

How a Nagoya baseball ground was transformed into an Asian Games cricket venue | Asian Games 2026 News

India vs Japan Live Score, T20I: Rain threat looms as India face Japan in historic one-off T20I

India vs Japan Live Score, T20I: Rain threat looms as India face Japan in historic one-off T20I

‘I won’t leave it until I win’: Mairaj Ahmad Khan returns for his 4th Asian Games with the same Olympic dream he had 20 years ago | Asian Games 2026 News

‘I won’t leave it until I win’: Mairaj Ahmad Khan returns for his 4th Asian Games with the same Olympic dream he had 20 years ago | Asian Games 2026 News

Champions return, 314 debutants arrive: Inside India’s 500-plus Asian Games campaign | Asian Games 2026 News

Champions return, 314 debutants arrive: Inside India’s 500-plus Asian Games campaign | Asian Games 2026 News

যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
৪০,০০০ (চল্লিশ হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা উদ্ধারপূর্বক হানিফ পরিবহনের ০১টি বাস জব্দ, বাসের চালক ও হেলপার আটক
৪০,০০০ (চল্লিশ হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা উদ্ধারপূর্বক হানিফ পরিবহনের ০১টি বাস জব্দ, বাসের চালক ও হেলপার আটক
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
শরীয়তপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলনের সম্মেলন, সদর ও পৌর শাখায় নতুন নেতৃত্ব
শরীয়তপুরে ইসলামী আন্দোলনের সম্মেলন, সদর ও পৌর শাখায় নতুন নেতৃত্ব
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST