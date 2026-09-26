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Avengers: Endgame Returns With A Bang! Encore Release Opens At Rs 7 Crore | Hollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৫১ সময় দেখুন
Avengers: Endgame Returns With A Bang! Encore Release Opens At Rs 7 Crore | Hollywood News


News movies hollywood Avengers: Endgame Returns With A Bang! Encore Release Opens At Rs 7 Crore

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Avengers Endgame Encore opened at ₹7.25 crore on day 1 in India, surpassing Interstellar’s re-release. The Marvel film could become one of India’s highest-grossing re-releases.

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Avengers Endgame Encore opens at ’7 crore

Avengers Endgame Encore opens at ’7 crore

For Marvel fans, some movies are worth watching on the big screen more than once. Avengers: Endgame is clearly one of them. The much-loved Marvel film is back in theatres in India with its encore release, and fans have turned up to relive the superhero saga all over again.

The re-release has had a strong start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India on its first day. The film recorded 41% occupancy across 3,634 shows. The English version brought in the biggest share at Rs 5.25 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 1.25 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions collected Rs 45 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

The film also saw better occupancy as the day went on. Morning shows recorded 17% occupancy, which went up to nearly 23% in the afternoon. The evening shows stayed around the same level.

Avengers: Endgame Encore has also opened much higher than Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar did when it returned to theatres last year. According to Sacnilk, Interstellar collected around Rs 2.25-2.50 crore net in India on its first day of its 2025 re-release.

With Rs 7.25 crore already in the bag, Endgame Encore could now be in the race to become one of the biggest re-releases in India. Baahubali: The Epic currently leads the list, with Rs 52.15 crore in worldwide earnings from its 2025 re-release. Sanam Teri Kasam reportedly made around Rs 39 crore during its re-release, while Tumbbad collected around Rs 37.5 crore.

he Marvel film is also sharing screens with two newer releases. Sidharth Malhotra’s The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest earned more than Rs 8 crore in India on its opening day on Friday. Meanwhile, Nani’s The Paradise, which released on Thursday, has collected more than Rs 61 crore net in India in two days.

Avengers: Endgame follows the surviving Avengers as they try to undo the damage caused by Thanos, who wiped out half of all life in the universe. The heroes set out on one final mission to bring back those they lost and reunite with their loved ones.

The film was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Kevin Feige produced the film. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India on its first day across 3,634 shows.

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September 26, 2026, 07:40 IST

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