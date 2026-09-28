সোমবার, ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ১০:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
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India’s Best Dancer Season 5 Winner Ritesh Pal Calls Journey ‘A Dream Come True’: ‘I Feel Fortunate’ | Television News Virat Kohli’s record-breaking night: 15,000 ODI runs, 55th century and more – full list | Cricket News জিয়াউর রহমান ও খালেদা জিয়ার মাজারে জিসাসের পুস্পস্তবক অর্পণ প্লাস্টিক বর্জ্য থেকে সবুজ ভবিষ্যৎ গড়ার উদ্যোগ ‘রিলিফ’ বাস্তবায়ন করল জেসিআই ঢাকা ডায়নামিক মুদি দোকানিকে কুপিয়ে হত্যা গুগল ম্যাপসের লোকেশন হিস্ট্রি বন্ধ ও ডিলিট করার উপায় বাংলাদেশ-চীন ঐতিহাসিক বন্ধনে আবদ্ধ: চীনা রাষ্ট্রদূত লাইব্রেরিতে বসাকে কেন্দ্র করে কুবিতে দু’পক্ষের সংঘর্ষ, আহত ৪ হামের উপসর্গে আরও ৯ শিশুর মৃত্যু সবাই কে কাটিয়ে চলে গেল রিফাত
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Virat Kohli’s record-breaking night: 15,000 ODI runs, 55th century and more – full list | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৩২ সময় দেখুন
Virat Kohli’s record-breaking night: 15,000 ODI runs, 55th century and more – full list | Cricket News


Virat Kohli’s century against West Indies on Sunday was not just another hundred. It came with a string of milestones and records as the India star continued to show his ability to score quickly even at this stage of his career.Kohli hit 139 not out off 88 balls in India’s eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram. His century came off 74 balls, making it the third-fastest ODI hundred of his career.

Kohli’s fastest ODI hundreds

Kohli’s fastest ODI century remains his 52-ball hundred against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. He followed it with a 61-ball hundred against Australia in Nagpur later that year.His latest 74-ball century moved into third place. His next three fastest hundreds came off 76, 76 and 80 balls, against Sri Lanka in Hobart, Colombo and Guwahati respectively.

Virat Kohli’s fastest ODI centuries

  • 52 balls vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013
  • 61 balls vs Australia, Nagpur, 2013
  • 74 balls vs West Indies, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026
  • 76 balls vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012
  • 76 balls vs Sri Lanka, Colombo RPS, 2017
  • 80 balls vs Sri Lanka, Guwahati, 2023

Another 10-century record for Kohli

The century was also Kohli’s 10th ODI hundred against West Indies. He already had 10 ODI centuries against Sri Lanka. That made Kohli the only batter in ODI history with 10 centuries against two different teams.Most ODI centuries against a team:

  • 10 – Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka
  • 10 – Virat Kohli vs West Indies
  • 9 – Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia
  • 9 – Rohit Sharma vs Australia
  • 8 – Virat Kohli vs Australia
  • 8 – Sachin Tendulkar vs Sri Lanka

Kohli matches Tendulkar’s List A record

Kohli’s century also took his List A hundred tally to 60, putting him level with Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the list. Tendulkar reached 60 List A centuries in 538 innings, while Kohli got there in 338 innings.

Kohli’s other records from the innings

Kohli’s 139 not out also included nine sixes, his most in an ODI innings. His previous best was eight sixes against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023. He also scored 53 runs off Alzarri Joseph, his most against the bowler in an ODI.Kohli has now been involved in 112 ODI wins while chasing, with only Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni ahead of him on the list.Involved in most wins in ODI run chases

  • 127 S Tendulkar
  • 116 MS Dhoni
  • 112 V Kohli
  • 111 R Ponting
  • 110 J Kallis/ Rohit Sharma

Most runs by Kohli off a bowler in an ODI

  • 54 vs Trent Boult Mohali 2016
  • 53 vs Alzarri Jospeh Trivandrum 2026
  • 45 vs Vishwa Fernando Colombo RPS 2017
  • 45 vs Lahiru Kumara Trivandrum 2023
  • 45 vs Prenalen Subrayen Ranchi 2025

Most sixes by Kohli in an ODI innings

  • 9 vs WI Trivandrum 2026 *
  • 8 vs SL Trivandrum 2023
  • 7 vs Aus Jaipur 2013
  • 7 vs SA Ranchi 2025

Kohli wants to keep playing positively

Kohli said playing only one format for India has given him clarity, with the 2027 World Cup now a clear target.“Well, thank you firstly for the kind words. Well, my focus has never really been on these milestones, so to say. It’s just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team, whatever. Achievements come along,” Kohli said after the match.“Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position for having played for so long. And yeah, just keeping my head down, working hard, and thanking God for everything that I’ve been blessed with and the opportunities that I’ve gotten in my life to be where I am. We have a very blessed life and a blessed journey because so many people want to be here, but we get to be the lucky ones. So, we better put our head down and just work hard every day of our lives,” he said.



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