India’s Best Dancer Season 5 Winner Ritesh Pal Calls Journey ‘A Dream Come True’: ‘I Feel Fortunate’ | Television News

News movies television India’s Best Dancer Season 5 Winner Ritesh Pal Calls Journey ‘A Dream Come True’: ‘I Feel Fortunate’

Last Updated: September 28, 2026, 07:45 IST

Ritesh Pal has won India’s Best Dancer Season 5 with choreographer Pratik Utekar after a season of challenging performances and three Battle Trophy wins.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5 Winner Ritesh Pal Secures Trophy With Pratik Utekar.

Raipur’s Ritesh Pal has won India’s Best Dancer Season 5, taking home the trophy with his choreographer Pratik Utekar after a season that saw him take on different dance forms and repeatedly test his versatility. Ritesh emerged as the winner after competing against fellow finalists Dipali Borkar, Prathamesh Mane, Anshika Dhara and Geetanjali Marwaha in the grand finale of Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show. The season was built around the theme ‘India Wala Dance’, with contestants challenged to explore different styles through their performances.

One of the biggest highlights of Ritesh’s run was his record of winning the coveted Battle Trophy three times during the competition. His consistency across the season helped him remain among the standout performers and eventually secure his place at the top.

The finale also gave Ritesh and Pratik the opportunity to bring their journey together on stage. The pair performed across multiple dance forms, with Ritesh continuing to push himself beyond the styles he was most familiar with.

For Ritesh, the win was also about the learning he took from the competition. Speaking about his win, he told Free Press Journal, “Dance has always been my passion, and winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer. I am grateful to Karisma Ma’am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer Pratik Utekar Sir for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile.”

Pratik Utekar also credited Ritesh’s commitment to the process. He said, “Winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 with my shishya Ritesh Pal is an incredibly proud and emotional moment. I am so happy to see his growth, and Ritesh has always trusted my vision and wholeheartedly accepted my guidance. Since we both come from a contemporary dance background, India Wala Dance challenged us to step out of our comfort zone and explore new dance forms. We overcame every challenge together, and lifting this trophy with him makes this victory truly special.”

The grand finale brought together judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, who had guided the contestants through the season. Actors Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra also graced as special guests during the finale celebrations.

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: September 28, 2026, 07:45 IST