রবিবার, ২৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Bhai Is Back’: Bigg Boss 20 Fans Praise Salman Khan As He Slams Rhiti Tiwari Over ‘Worst Diss’ On Uditi Singh | Television News ‘No jealousy’: Dhruv Jurel reveals what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does that others ‘can’t even dream of’ | Cricket News বিএনপি নেতা বাচ্চুকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর রাজনৈতিক সহকারী রাশেদ খাঁন ফোন নম্বর ছাড়াই হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ: আসছে ‘ইউজারনেম’ সুবিধা চুয়েটের নতুন উপাচার্যকে লাল কার্ড শিক্ষার্থীদের, দেয়ালে প্রতিবাদী গ্রাফিতি অপুষ্টির কারণে হামে বাড়ছে জটিলতা: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী Avengers: Endgame Returns With A Bang! Encore Release Opens At Rs 7 Crore | Hollywood News Ex-India captain Asunta Lakra leads protest against Hockey India officials | Hockey News শেখ হাসিনাকে রাজনৈতিকভাবে পুনর্বাসনের ষড়যন্ত্র করা হচ্ছে: রিজভী কালিয়াকৈরে পরিকল্পিত সন্ত্রাসের মাধ্যমে দেশকে অস্থিরতা করার বিরুদ্ধে বিক্ষোভ ও সমাবেশ
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‘No jealousy’: Dhruv Jurel reveals what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does that others ‘can’t even dream of’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৭ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৩৪ সময় দেখুন
‘No jealousy’: Dhruv Jurel reveals what Vaibhav Sooryavanshi does that others ‘can’t even dream of’ | Cricket News


Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not yet be a guaranteed name in India’s Playing XI, but at just 15, the teenager has already grown into a phenomenon that extends far beyond Indian cricket.In barely two years, Sooryavanshi has turned himself into a national sensation and, increasingly, a global sporting attraction. Among 15-year-old athletes, only Lamine Yamal can claim a larger following, largely because of football’s worldwide reach. In cricket, however, Sooryavanshi’s popularity stands in a league of its own.The teenager has already shared the dressing room with several members of India’s T20 World Cup-winning side, while his rapid rise has inevitably raised questions about competition for places.Sanju Samson could be viewed as Sooryavanshi’s most direct competition, but Dhruv Jurel, who has captained the youngster and is himself making a mark in Test cricket, sees little point in comparing the two.For Jurel, comparisons only make sense when players possess similar skill sets. Sooryavanshi, in his view, is operating at a level that is difficult to even comprehend.“He deserves all the praise. What he does is something you can’t even dream of. A 15-year-old kid smashing everybody. It’s just WOW. Honestly, there’s no jealousy. There’s no comparison either. What is there to compare? It’s beyond comprehension. Comparisons happen when you think you can do something similar. He is too good. An unbelievable kid. We watch in awe, and he makes life easier for us as batters. In the Powerplay, he keeps smashing, and watching him, you feel that if we get a chance, we should also start hitting, because he just keeps smashing,” Jurel told Aakash Chopra on the former India opener’s podcast.Jurel is also enjoying a prolific run himself. He recently ended the series as India’s second-highest run-scorer behind Devdutt Padikkal and third-highest overall, accumulating 173 runs.His tally included one fifty and a hundred, Initially, Jurel was fighting for a spot with Pant in the Test playing XI, but later the management chose to play him as a specialist batter.



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বিএনপি নেতা বাচ্চুকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর রাজনৈতিক সহকারী রাশেদ খাঁন
বিএনপি নেতা বাচ্চুকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর রাজনৈতিক সহকারী রাশেদ খাঁন
ফোন নম্বর ছাড়াই হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ: আসছে ‘ইউজারনেম’ সুবিধা
ফোন নম্বর ছাড়াই হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ: আসছে ‘ইউজারনেম’ সুবিধা
চুয়েটের নতুন উপাচার্যকে লাল কার্ড শিক্ষার্থীদের, দেয়ালে প্রতিবাদী গ্রাফিতি
চুয়েটের নতুন উপাচার্যকে লাল কার্ড শিক্ষার্থীদের, দেয়ালে প্রতিবাদী গ্রাফিতি
অপুষ্টির কারণে হামে বাড়ছে জটিলতা: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী
অপুষ্টির কারণে হামে বাড়ছে জটিলতা: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী
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শেখ হাসিনাকে রাজনৈতিকভাবে পুনর্বাসনের ষড়যন্ত্র করা হচ্ছে: রিজভী
শেখ হাসিনাকে রাজনৈতিকভাবে পুনর্বাসনের ষড়যন্ত্র করা হচ্ছে: রিজভী
কালিয়াকৈরে পরিকল্পিত সন্ত্রাসের মাধ্যমে দেশকে অস্থিরতা করার বিরুদ্ধে বিক্ষোভ ও সমাবেশ
কালিয়াকৈরে পরিকল্পিত সন্ত্রাসের মাধ্যমে দেশকে অস্থিরতা করার বিরুদ্ধে বিক্ষোভ ও সমাবেশ
যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
৪০,০০০ (চল্লিশ হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা উদ্ধারপূর্বক হানিফ পরিবহনের ০১টি বাস জব্দ, বাসের চালক ও হেলপার আটক
৪০,০০০ (চল্লিশ হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা উদ্ধারপূর্বক হানিফ পরিবহনের ০১টি বাস জব্দ, বাসের চালক ও হেলপার আটক
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
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