‘Bhai Is Back’: Bigg Boss 20 Fans Praise Salman Khan As He Slams Rhiti Tiwari Over ‘Worst Diss’ On Uditi Singh | Television News

News movies television ‘Bhai Is Back’: Bigg Boss 20 Fans Praise Salman Khan As He Slams Rhiti Tiwari Over ‘Worst Diss’ On Uditi Singh

Last Updated: September 27, 2026, 07:45 IST

Salman Khan addressed a heated confrontation on Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar, slamming Rhiti Tiwari for her “worst diss” battle performance against Uditi Singh.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Wins Praise From Fans.

Bigg Boss 20’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan react to the heated confrontation between Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer. The fight began during a diss battle that was part of a captaincy task and later turned into one of the major talking points inside the house.

What Happened During The Diss Battle?

Bigg Boss had divided the contestants into teams for a rap-based diss battle. Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh were pitted against each other in one of the rounds. However, Uditi chose not to participate and asked Qazi Touqeer to represent her.

Bigg Boss allowed Qazi to perform on Uditi’s behalf but made it clear that the diss would still be directed at Uditi. Rhiti then began her performance, targeting Uditi with personal remarks. The exchange soon moved beyond the usual roasting expected in a diss battle. Some of Rhiti’s remarks were muted during the broadcast, while reports described parts of her performance as abusive and sexually suggestive.

Uditi Walks Away, Qazi Confronts Rhiti

Uditi eventually walked away from the stage after objecting to the comments. Qazi also reacted strongly and questioned how far contestants could go in the name of a diss battle.

The argument then turned into a direct confrontation between Qazi and Rhiti. Other contestants also intervened as the situation became increasingly heated.

Rhiti Defends Her Performance

After the task, Rhiti told Captain Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, that she had “killed it” in the battle. When Gullu pointed out that using slurs was not appropriate, Rhiti defended her choice of words.

She later told other contestants that she believed her father would not be disappointed by her performance. Rhiti also explained that she had used certain words because they worked better with the rhyme.

Salman Khan Addresses The Controversy

The matter came up during Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan questioned Rhiti over her conduct during the diss battle. He slammed the language used against Uditi and described Rhiti’s performance as the “worst diss”.

Salman also questioned the other contestants who witnessed the confrontation and addressed Qazi’s reaction to the remarks.

Fans react to Weekend Ka Vaar

People on X also reacted to the episode, with many viewers praising Salman Khan for his handling of the confrontation. One user wrote, “Weekend Ka Vaar energy just hit different. Bhai didn’t chase cheap heat — he drew a line. Entertainment hai, toh respect ke saath. That’s why the stage still belongs to him.” Another wrote, “SALMAN KHAN IS BACK IN HIS FORM HE HAS REMEMBERED WHO HE IS THE BUTCHERING HOUSE CALLED WEEKEND KA VAAR IS BACK.” A third user called it “One of the best Weekend ka vaar so far” and added, “So satisfying just love the way salman sir bajaoing the Bully gang and Rhiti Tiwari.” Another viewer wrote, “One of the best Weekend ka Vaar.. Khushi ke aansu nikal aaye.Thank you. @BeingSalmanKhan. Dil jeet liya!!”

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About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: September 27, 2026, 07:45 IST