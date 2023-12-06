Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani Didn’t Offer Vicky Kaushal A Role Because It Wasn’t The Lead, Then THIS Happened

The actor-director duo Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Hirani indeed shares a great bond that was well witnessed in ‘Sanju’. In the film, Vicky brought life to the character of Kamli with his performance and subtle Gujarati accent. This has indeed left the masses impressed. While that was just the beginning, the audience will get to see this actor-director duo coming back with yet another interesting character in Dunki.

While this is indeed going to be a moment to relish to watch Vicky and Rajkumar Hirani coming back in Dunki, it also has an interesting story behind it. Rajkumar Hirani told Sham Kaushal that there is a very special role in Dunki which he would have offered to Vicky but he won’t because it’s not the lead. The same evening Vicky called Rajkumar Hirani and said I’m willing to play any role in your film. No one else will do it but me.

This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch Vicky’s performance in Dunki. His performance apparently is worth watching in the film. A bit of it can be sensed in Dunki Drop 4 which was recently released. After the teaser was released, several social media users shared their theories that Vicky could die. Although it wasn’t clear at the time, it seems like the trailer has confirmed the theory. In the trailer, Shah Rukh’s character Hardayal Singh Dhillon introduces everyone’s characters, including Vicky’s Sukhi. He says that Sukhi spent most of his time learning English because he wanted to make his way to England. However, it takes a dark turn. Sukhi’s application to England gets rejected and we see an angry Vicky lash out. Soon, we are shown a funeral scene. While the leading and supporting stars, such as Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. Vicky is visibly missing, hinting at his death.