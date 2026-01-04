England 199/3 in 41.5 Overs | Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Live Score: Joe Root, Harry Brook frustrate Australia with 100-run partnership

Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Live Cricket Score: Joe Root and Harry Brook staged a steady recovery after England lost three wickets in a torrid opening session of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. At lunch, Root was unbeaten on 31 and Brook on 23 as England reached 114 for 3 after choosing to bat in front of a sold-out crowd.

England’s top order struggled early, with Ben Duckett (27), Zak Crawley (16) and Jacob Bethell (10) all dismissed. Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland shared the wickets for Australia.

The visitors entered the match buoyed by a four-wicket victory inside two days in the previous Test in Melbourne, eager to build on the momentum. The win ended a 15-year drought in Australia but came too late to salvage the series, with the hosts having already retained the urn through victories in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Australia sprung a selection surprise by handing an opportunity to allrounder Beau Webster in place of fast bowler Jhye Richardson, while off-spinner Todd Murphy was left out. It marked the first time in nearly 140 years that Australia fielded a side without a specialist spinner in a Sydney Test.

England, meanwhile, made a solitary change, bringing in seamer Matthew Potts for the injured Gus Atkinson.

Duckett looked fluent early, smashing five boundaries off Starc in a brisk 27 from 24 balls. However, Starc had the final say, inducing an outside edge with an angled delivery that wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected at full stretch — the fifth time the left-armer has dismissed Duckett in the series.

Crawley soon followed, trapped plumb lbw by Neser. Although he reviewed the decision, it was always heading for dismissal, leaving England 51 for 2 by the first drinks break.

Bethell endured a cautious stay, taking 15 deliveries to score his first run and never appearing settled. He was dismissed for 10 after pushing at a moving ball from Boland, edging faintly to Carey as England slipped to 57 for 3.

Root then joined Brook and the pair knuckled down to guide England safely to the interval, adding an unbroken 57-run stand to stabilise the innings.

The day began with a tribute to first responders following the recent Bondi mass shooting that claimed 15 lives, drawing loud applause when hero Ahmed Al Ahmed — who confronted one of the attackers — was acknowledged.