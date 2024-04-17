From Virat Kohli to Glenn Maxwell: Payers who opened up on mental health challenges | Cricket News

TOI takes a look…

Ishan Kishan

Virat Kohli

Ben Stokes

Glenn Maxwell has taken an indefinite “mental and physical break” from the Indian Premier League, citing his poor batting form for the decision. It’s not the first time Maxwell has taken a break from competitive cricket due to mental health challenges; he had done so back in October 2019. Besides Maxwell, some other big names from the cricketing world have taken breaks citing mental health issues.The most recent one. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan has been a regular member of the Indian team set-up for a while, especially in white-ball ball cricket. Due to continuous competitive cricket around him, Kishan decided to take a break last year and came back to India midway through the tour to South Africa. He has been out of Indian squads ever since.India’s star batsman opened up about his mental health struggles after returning from a one-month break just before the 2022 Asia Cup. In an interview, Kohli said that he had been trying hard to fake his intensity, even though he was feeling mentally down and that he was in need of a break. A month of rest and introspection helped him feel refreshed. He has been playing at his peak ever since.One of the best allrounders and the current captain of the England Test team, Stokes decided to take an indefinite break from cricket to prioritize his mental well-being in July 2021. Stokes later revealed that he had gone through a series of panic attacks before finally deciding to step away from the game. He was able to make a successful return to the team after six months. He continued to be on medication for anxiety after his return.

Jonathon Trott

At the height of his career, Trott, who was a lynchpin in the English batting lineup for most of his career, struggled with mental health problems. Due to extreme stress, Trott opted to withdraw from the Ashes series in 2013 after playing a solitary Test. He then stopped playing cricket altogether for 16 months. He attempted to rejoin the national team in 2015, but due to his ongoing battle with anxiety he finally quit international cricket the same year.

Shaun Tait

The Australian fast bowler had taken a break from cricket in 2008 at the age of 24, saying that he needed “a clear mind” to continue playing the sport. He later went on to successfully represent Australia till 2016.

Andrew Flintoff

The English allrounder Andrew Flintoff struggled with mental health concerns, forcing him to end his international career in 2010. In a BBC documentary, Flintoff discussed his mental health issue. He had a period in his life when he didn’t even want to get out of bed. When England lost the 2006-2007 Ashes, Flintoff progressively gave in to alcoholism and sadness.

Marcus Trescothick

The English opener’s career was cut short by mental exhaustion and despair. During the 2006 tour of India, Trescothick, then 32, felt the need to return home. Trescothick revealed he was dealing with depression when he announced his retirement from the game later that year.