Full List of BJP’s 1st Candidates’ List for Gujarat Polls

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel will fight state assembly elections from Ghatlodiya seat, while Hardik Patel, who recently switched from Congress, contest from Viramgam, announced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday as it released the first list of 160 candidates.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav further said that cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba has been given party ticket from Jamnagar North seat.

Polling in Gujarat will take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8. The Gujarat Legislative Assembly has 182 seats. While 89 constituencies will vote in the first phase, the remaining 93 will vote in second phase.

Here’s the Full List of Candidates:

Ghatlodiya Assembly Seat: Bhupendra Patel (Chief Minister)

Viramgam Assembly Seat: Hardik Patel

Rapar Assembly Seat: Virendra Singh Bahadur Jadeja

Rajkot East Assembly Seat: Udaykumar Kangar

Majura Assembly Seat: Harsh Sanghavi (Gujarat Home Minister)

Jamnagar North: Rivaba Ravindra Jadeja

