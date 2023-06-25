রবিবার , ২৫ জুন ২০২৩ | ১১ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Gulshan Devaiah On Reuniting With Rajkumar Rao For The Third Time In Guns & Gulaabs; ‘He’s A Flag Bearer Of Sorts’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৫, ২০২৩ ৬:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Gulshan Devaiah is excited to work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Guns & Gulaabs.

The teaser of Guns & Gulaabs starring Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav was released last year.

Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao will be back together and this time for a series. The critically acclaimed actor duo will be working together for the third time with Raj and DK’s Guns & Gulaabs, a Netflix series. The duo were first seen together in Shaitan, where Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop. They came back together after almost a decade with Badhaai Do, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.

Gulshan says, “His craft and career are benchmarks for us and he’s an inspiration for all. I have immense respect and admiration for Raj, he’s a flag bearer of sorts for a generation of actors. He blackmailed and assaulted me in Shaitan, we romanced in Badhaai Do and let’s just leave it as a surprise as to what we’ll be up to on screen this time around.”

The intriguing teaser that was released last year has a full old-time movie feel land has the retro aesthetic touch of ’90s movies. It sees Rajkummar as the narrator who talks about exploring the dark side that lives within every man. In the clip, a measly Rajkummar Rao is seen crying and pleading but driving a wrench into someone’s head. Against the backdrop, a doctrine about not letting out one’s dark side out is heard in the background. Dulquer is seen in the role of a policeman. We also see a wild shootout and a sassy Adarsh Gourav showing up at the station with a bunch of thugs and more.

The series has been helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., known for their blockbuster web show The Family Man.Guns and Gulaab will be their second project with the actor after the 2018 hit movie Stree, which was written and produced by Raj and DK.

Gulshan’s upcoming movie, Guns & Gulaabs, is a comedy crime thriller set in the 90s’, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu. He was last seen in the movie 8 A.M. Metro, opposite Saiyami Kher. He was also part of the crime thriller Dahaad, where he played a cop named Devilal Singh, for which he got rave reviews.

