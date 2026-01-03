‘Hindu or Muslim comes later’: Rinku Singh’s coach Masood reacts to KKR releasing Mustafizur Rahman | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman (PTI Photo)

Masood Uz Zafar Amini, the coach of Indian batter Rinku Singh, has shared his views on the BCCI’s decision to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Amini said that while opinions may differ, the decision taken by the BCCI must be respected by everyone.His comments came after Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman was released from their squad following instructions from the BCCI. The decision was taken amid recent developments and growing criticism from several political and spiritual groups.

These groups had questioned KKR and team owner Shah Rukh Khan for signing the Bangladeshi pacer during the IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, especially in the backdrop of reports about attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.Speaking on the issue, Amini stressed that cricket and religion should not be mixed.“If the BCCI has given permission to change the player, then it can be done. But Mustafizur Rahman is a cricketer first; Hindu or Muslim comes later. Other teams in the IPL had also bid for Mustafizur, so as KKR and they eventually took him in. I would like to say that he is a player first and any religion is later. So whatever is the decision of the BCCI, it has to be accepted,” he told news agency IANS. “There should be no politics with players. Playing and politics are different things. People of every religion live and such incidents keep happening. But this should not be associated with the game. However, it’s a decision of the nation and since the BCCI has taken a decision, we have to abide by it,” he further added.Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore in the December 2025 IPL auction. He has played for several teams over the years. The list includes the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.Since making his IPL debut in 2016, the Bangladeshi pacer has taken 65 wickets in 60 matches.