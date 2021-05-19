Human chain of Anwara – Karnaphuli journalists demanding release of journalist Rozina

Special Correspondent: Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam has been harassed and falsely protested by Anwara Press Club and all local journalists in Anwara-Karnafully, Chattogram.

The human chain was organized at Anwara Chatori Chaumuhani Chattar at 11 am. Presided over by Anwarul Haque and General Secretary Jahedul Haque, Former general secretary of the press club M. Norol Islam spoke in the management-human chain.

Nurul Islam, Co-President and Representative Mohammad Morshed Hossain(Prathom Alo), Executive Member Nurul Abshar Talukder, Joint Secretary Humayun Kabir Shah Sumon, Sports Secretary Jahangir Alam, Human Rights Activist Lion Anwarul Azim Chowdhury, Writer Rafiq Ahmed Khan, Karnafuli News Editor Malek Rana .

Rafiqul Islam, Rana Sattar, DH Mansur, Md. Imran Hossain, Akkas Uddin, Korban Ali Titu, Rajib Sharma, Mohammad Sohail, Rezaul Karim Sajjad, Mohiuddin Manzoor, Jinnat Ayub, Mozammel Haque Himalaya, Nezam Uddin, Md. Mohiuddin, Sagir Mahmud, Akash Shil, Rupon Dutt, Iqbal Bahar, Rafiq Ahmad Talukder, Mohammad Monir Hossain. Organizer Neel Jamshed, among others, said. Waheed Shah, Engineer Ram Chandra Das, Student Leader Mohammad Russell, Mohammad Belal Uddin, Mohammad Mansur, Mohammad Hridoy, Mohammad Iran were present.

Speakers at the human chain said, “I would like to inform the government very politely that if we are the mirror of the nation, if we can help the government with information during the Corona period, then Journalist Rozina is also a front line fighter.” I think Journalist Rozina went there to inform the head of government about the activities taking place in the Ministry of Health. Asking for necessity does not mean stealing. Our demand to the Prime Minister is that he should release Journalist Rozina and bring the culprits to justice.