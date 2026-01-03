ILT20 Final preview: Desert Vipers once again chase elusive trophy against MI Emirates | Cricket News

Desert Vipers captain Sam Curran (left) and MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard (right) pose with the DP World International League T20 trophy at the Dubai International Stadium a day ahead of the tournament’s season 4 final. (ILT20)

Dubai: True to their form across the various T20 leagues, the MI Emirates(MIE) — Mumbai Indians’ UAE-based franchise — have had a patchy campaign in the fourth season of the ILT20. They secured two wins in their first five matches before registering five wins on the bounce to secure the playoffs berth. Following a stumble in the first Qualifier, they booked their place in the ILT20 2025-26 final against the Desert Vipers.Meanwhile, the Desert Vipers have been one the most consistent than MIE this season. The now Sam Curran-led franchise started with six consecutive wins, progressing to the playoffs in a jiffy, and maintained that dominance by beating MIE in Qualifier 1.

ILT20 Final press conference: Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard ahead of Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates

This journey to the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is not a first for either team. MI Emirates triumphed in 2024 while the Vipers have reached the final twice already but fell short on both occasions (2023, 2025).Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Curran stepped in as captain following a calf injury to New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, whose T20 World Cup appearance is also under threat. Following two finals lost in three years, the England all-rounder hopes Sunday’s final plays out differently.“You take learnings, but it’s a new season, completely different players, of course, but the conditions might be slightly different. I guess you take learnings from it, but we’ve done so many things well this season, so I guess we stick to the process. Last year we lost a close game,” said Curran on the eve of the final.“I think getting to the final is a huge achievement in itself, and there’s one more to go, so let’s hope we see how tomorrow goes,” he continued.“Finals are always different — the pressure, the crowd, the occasion — but that’s what you play for. We’re excited, fully aware of what it demands, and are looking forward to the challenge,” said Curran who has scored 323 runs this season and is the second-highest scorer.MI have tasted success in all the T20 leagues they have a presence in (IPL, SA20, MLC and ILT20) with MIE skipper Kieron Pollard involved in some of them. On Sunday, they will look to increase their tally in the UAE with experience expected to play a key role.“You can say it counts (experience), yes, but again, it’s different players at different times, you do it in different parts of the world with different players. It’s interesting to understand what is needed to win, so again for us, we have lost a lot of players… for us, I’m just happy that the guys have rallied and gotten to this point,” said Pollard.“I want them to just enjoy the experience of playing in a final, and whatever happens, happens, you’re going to play to win, you’re going to do everything you’re looking forward to, but just enjoy the experience,” he continued.

Players to watch out for



Curran, the last year’s Red Belt (MVP) winner, is one of the players to watch out for in the final. Equally impressive has been Andries Gous whose unbeaten knock of 120 in the Qualifier kept MIE at bay.For the locals, the focus will be on UAE international Muhammad Waseem, who currently leads both the Green Belt (most runs) and Blue Belt (best UAE player) standings, having amassed 344 runs this season. The UAE opener is also on track to win the Blue Belt for a fourth consecutive time.

Poll Who do you think will win the ILT20 final between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers?

Pollard had positive things to say for the UAE players who have made themselves count this season: “What we’ve seen from the UAE players over the past few seasons has been outstanding, both for the franchise and for UAE cricket. When you give them opportunities, they show real hunger and deliver when called upon.“Rohid [Muhammad Rohid] was a last-minute call-up, but he was outstanding to pick up two wickets in Qualifier 2. Seeing them step up and perform consistently at this level is encouraging, not just for us as a team, but for the future and the growth of UAE cricket.”Head-to-headPlayed: 7MI Emirates won: 3Desert Vipers won: 4