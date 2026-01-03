শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer returns to ODI squad — but there is a catch | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer returns to ODI squad — but there is a catch | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: India announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday. Batter Shreyas Iyer’s return to India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand has brought relief to fans, but it comes with an important condition. The right-handed batter has been named in the 15-member squad and will also serve as vice-captain, yet his place in the playing group depends on final fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE).

Sarfaraz Khan is knocking the selectors’ door again

The three-match ODI series begins on January 11 in Vadodara, followed by matches in Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18. India will be led by Shubman Gill, who is also making his return as ODI captain after missing the South Africa series due to injury. If Shreyas Iyer is fully cleared, the New Zealand series could mark the comeback of both India’s ODI captain and vice-captain at the same time.Iyer has been recovering from a serious abdominal injury he suffered during the ODI series against Australia in October last year. The injury forced him to miss several matches, including the South Africa series and domestic tournaments. Since then, he has been working hard on his rehabilitation and recently completed match-simulation sessions at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.Before his injury, Iyer was an important part of India’s middle order. He brought stability at No. 4 and had a strong ODI record, making him a key player in India’s plans.However, the team management is being careful. They do not want to rush Iyer back and risk another setback. With major tournaments ahead, fitness is being given top priority. For now, Iyer is back in the squad, but all eyes will be on the final medical clearance that will decide whether he takes the field against New Zealand.



