Inside Vijay’s Family Life And Dating Buzz; Ameesha Patel Reacts As Flight Gets Diverted After UAE Strikes | Bollywood News

Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 22:00 IST

From Thalapathy Vijay’s personal life to Ameesh Patel reacting as flight gets diverted, check updates here

Inside Vijay’s Family Life And Dating Buzz; Ameesha Patel Reacts As Flight Gets Diverted After UAE Strikes

Thalapathy Vijay has emerged as one of the biggest stories of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) delivering a powerful debut and reshaping the state’s political landscape. The actor-turned-politician, who contested across the state through his party, has seen strong support in early results, marking a dramatic shift from cinema to public life. His rise has drawn comparisons to iconic figures who successfully bridged films and politics, underlining the scale of his influence beyond the screen.

For more updates: Thalapathy Vijay Personal Life: All About His Wife Sangeetha, Kids, Divorce And Dating Rumours With Trisha

Ameesha Patel shared a terrifying update on Monday night, revealing that her flight from New York to Mumbai was unexpectedly diverted mid-journey. She revealed that her Emirates flight was moments away from landing in Dubai when authorities abruptly closed UAE airspace following reports of fresh missile attacks in the region. The incident comes amid the rapidly evolving security situation in the Middle East, following a fresh escalation involving Iran and the United Arab Emirates. As a result of the sudden closure, Patel’s flight was diverted to Muscat, leaving passengers waiting for further updates.

For more updates: ‘When Will This War End?’: Ameesha Patel’s New York-Mumbai Flight Diverted Following Missile Strikes In UAE

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have grabbed attention after a new video from the sets of King surfaced online. The leaked clip has gone viral, especially as it comes days after director Siddharth Anand urged fans not to share such material. The latest video shows the two actors filming a romantic sequence on a beach during sunset in South Africa. The visuals have quickly circulated across social media, adding to the growing curiosity around the film’s ongoing schedule.

For more updates: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone’s Romantic Scene LEAKED From King Sets | Viral

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for his strong opinions and outspoken nature, has been making headlines ever since he expressed his disagreement with Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of Shaktimaan. Time and again, he has voiced his concerns over the casting choice, reiterating his belief that the iconic character demands a certain image and persona that he feels should not be compromised. In a fresh interview, his co-star and senior actor Surendra Pal, who has worked with him in Shaktimaan and Mahabharat, reacted to Khanna’s recent comments against casting Ranveer.

For more updates: ‘Ranveer Singh Could Be Ideal For Shaktimaan’: Surendra Pal Asks Mukesh Khanna To ‘Reconsider’ His Decision

Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the recent political power shift in West Bengal, following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing the Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Vivek took to Instagram and shared an old video in which he spoke about the difficulties he faced during the release of The Bengal Files when Banerjee was in power. Along with the video, Vivek Agnihotri wrote a long caption. He shared, “NEVER AGAIN. For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal.”

For more updates: ‘You Can Walk Without Fear’: Vivek Agnihotri Celebrates Mamata Banerjee’s Defeat In WB Elections

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