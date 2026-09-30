বুধবার, ৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৩:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
ভূঞাপুরে চিরনিদ্রায় শায়িত হলেন বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ডাক ও টেলিযোগাযোগমন্ত্রী চাচা সালাম পারভেজ ফকির বাকলিয়া থানার সাঁড়াশি অভিযান: ১৬ মামলার আসামি মুরাদসহ ৩ জন গ্রেফতার Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’ | Television News From days without food to CWG gold: Ashmita Dey now faces India’s 32-year judo wait at Asian Games | Asian Games 2026 News ‘পলাতক’ সাবেক তথ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী আরাফাতের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চায় দুদক ১৯৯ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে মৃত্যু ১১০৪ বাংলাদেশে ১০০ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী মার্কিন এআই-সেমিকন্ডাক্টর কোম্পানি Ranveer Brar Explains Why BRICS Summit Served Only Vegetarian Food: ‘Want To Stay Away From Controversy’ | Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE | ‘Olympics sapna hai’: Yashvir Singh after ticking off Asian Games and CWG medal boxes | Asian Games 2026 News ‘বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা চাঁদাবাজি-দখলবাজি অপরাধের সঙ্গে জড়িত হতে পারে না’
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৪ সময় দেখুন
Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’ | Television News


News movies television Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’

Last Updated:

Isha Rikhi mentioned that her Bigg Boss 20 journey was full of “emotional breakdowns” and that there were moments where she “struggled to express”.

font

Isha Rikhi apologises after Bigg Boss 20 eviction.

Isha Rikhi apologises after Bigg Boss 20 eviction.

Days after her eviction from Bigg Boss 20, Isha Rikhi has now issued a statement, sharing that her journey in Salman Khan’s show was emotional and full of tears. “Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever ❤️ (sic),” she wrote.

Isha expressed gratitude towards everyone for supporting her and continued by saying, “Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way.”

Isha mentioned that her Bigg Boss 20 journey was full of “emotional breakdowns” and that there were moments “where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to.”

Badhshah’s former wife admitted that she ended up disappointing her fans with her participation in the show and added, “If I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning.”

“But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. ❤️ I’m truly, truly grateful 🫶🏻 (sic),” she concluded.

For the unversed, Isha Rikhi was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Announcing her exit from the show, Salman Khan said, “Well played, Isha Rikhi. You kept your dignity. Very good. (So Isha, you are coming out today. What can I say about your confidence… I can’t prove you wrong on this, right? Come. Well played, Isha Rikhi. You kept your dignity. Very good.)”

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

At A Glance

  • 1.

    Isha Rikhi was evicted from Bigg Boss 20.

  • 2.

    She spent three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house.

  • 3.

    Salman Khan announced her exit from the show.

    • Quick Answers

    Powered by

    ask search iconAsk News18

    Following her eviction, Isha Rikhi shared a statement describing her three-week journey as emotional, filled with tears, and marked by emotional breakdowns. She expressed gratitude to her supporters and apologized if she ended up disappointing her fans, noting that she is taking the entire experience as a learning process.

    Powered by

    ask search iconAsk News18

    About the Author

    Chirag Sehgal

    Chirag Sehgal

    Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

    First Published:

    September 30, 2026, 07:40 IST

    Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



    Source link

    অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

    এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
    ভূঞাপুরে চিরনিদ্রায় শায়িত হলেন বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ডাক ও টেলিযোগাযোগমন্ত্রী চাচা সালাম পারভেজ ফকির

    ভূঞাপুরে চিরনিদ্রায় শায়িত হলেন বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ডাক ও টেলিযোগাযোগমন্ত্রী চাচা সালাম পারভেজ ফকির

    বাকলিয়া থানার সাঁড়াশি অভিযান: ১৬ মামলার আসামি মুরাদসহ ৩ জন গ্রেফতার

    ‘পলাতক’ সাবেক তথ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী আরাফাতের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চায় দুদক

    ‘পলাতক’ সাবেক তথ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী আরাফাতের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চায় দুদক

    বাংলাদেশে ১০০ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী মার্কিন এআই-সেমিকন্ডাক্টর কোম্পানি

    বাংলাদেশে ১০০ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী মার্কিন এআই-সেমিকন্ডাক্টর কোম্পানি

    Ranveer Brar Explains Why BRICS Summit Served Only Vegetarian Food: ‘Want To Stay Away From Controversy’ | Bollywood News

    Ranveer Brar Explains Why BRICS Summit Served Only Vegetarian Food: ‘Want To Stay Away From Controversy’ | Bollywood News

    ‘বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা চাঁদাবাজি-দখলবাজি অপরাধের সঙ্গে জড়িত হতে পারে না’

    ‘বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা চাঁদাবাজি-দখলবাজি অপরাধের সঙ্গে জড়িত হতে পারে না’

    ভূঞাপুরে চিরনিদ্রায় শায়িত হলেন বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ডাক ও টেলিযোগাযোগমন্ত্রী চাচা সালাম পারভেজ ফকির
    ভূঞাপুরে চিরনিদ্রায় শায়িত হলেন বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ডাক ও টেলিযোগাযোগমন্ত্রী চাচা সালাম পারভেজ ফকির
    বাকলিয়া থানার সাঁড়াশি অভিযান: ১৬ মামলার আসামি মুরাদসহ ৩ জন গ্রেফতার
    Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’ | Television News
    Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’ | Television News
    From days without food to CWG gold: Ashmita Dey now faces India’s 32-year judo wait at Asian Games | Asian Games 2026 News
    From days without food to CWG gold: Ashmita Dey now faces India’s 32-year judo wait at Asian Games | Asian Games 2026 News
    ‘পলাতক’ সাবেক তথ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী আরাফাতের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চায় দুদক
    ‘পলাতক’ সাবেক তথ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী আরাফাতের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা চায় দুদক
    ১৯৯ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে মৃত্যু ১১০৪
    ১৯৯ দিনে হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে মৃত্যু ১১০৪
    বাংলাদেশে ১০০ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী মার্কিন এআই-সেমিকন্ডাক্টর কোম্পানি
    বাংলাদেশে ১০০ কোটি ডলার বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী মার্কিন এআই-সেমিকন্ডাক্টর কোম্পানি
    Ranveer Brar Explains Why BRICS Summit Served Only Vegetarian Food: ‘Want To Stay Away From Controversy’ | Bollywood News
    Ranveer Brar Explains Why BRICS Summit Served Only Vegetarian Food: ‘Want To Stay Away From Controversy’ | Bollywood News
    EXCLUSIVE | ‘Olympics sapna hai’: Yashvir Singh after ticking off Asian Games and CWG medal boxes | Asian Games 2026 News
    EXCLUSIVE | ‘Olympics sapna hai’: Yashvir Singh after ticking off Asian Games and CWG medal boxes | Asian Games 2026 News
    ‘বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা চাঁদাবাজি-দখলবাজি অপরাধের সঙ্গে জড়িত হতে পারে না’
    ‘বিএনপির নেতাকর্মীরা চাঁদাবাজি-দখলবাজি অপরাধের সঙ্গে জড়িত হতে পারে না’
    যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
    যবিপ্রবি পদার্থবিজ্ঞান বিভাগে নিয়োগ ও পদোন্নতি জটিলতা, স্থবির একাডেমিক কার্যক্রম
    বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
    বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
    ‎ভূঞাপুরে হাড় জোড়া লাগানোর কবিরাজ ও ওষুধ ব্যবসায়ীকে ৮০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
    ‎ভূঞাপুরে হাড় জোড়া লাগানোর কবিরাজ ও ওষুধ ব্যবসায়ীকে ৮০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
    ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
    ভূঞাপুরে মাদক সেবনের দায়ে তিনজনকে চার মাসের কারাদণ্ড
    কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
    কম বিদ্যুৎ খরচে সারারাত এসি ব্যবহারের কৌশল
    ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
    ভূঞাপুরে মেসার্স বাহাজ উদ্দিন হার্ডওয়্যার এন্ড সেনেটারী দোকানের মিলাদ ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত
    ৪০,০০০ (চল্লিশ হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা উদ্ধারপূর্বক হানিফ পরিবহনের ০১টি বাস জব্দ, বাসের চালক ও হেলপার আটক
    ৪০,০০০ (চল্লিশ হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা উদ্ধারপূর্বক হানিফ পরিবহনের ০১টি বাস জব্দ, বাসের চালক ও হেলপার আটক
    অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
    অসুস্থ হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি জ্বালানিমন্ত্রী টুকু
    জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
    জবি ছাত্রীকে মেস থেকে আটকের চেষ্টা র‍্যাবের, শিক্ষকদের হস্তক্ষেপ
    বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
    বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে গেলেন রিজভী
    Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

    News Editor: M.A Kaosher

    Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

    Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

    © All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
    Developed By BD IT HOST