Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’ | Television News

News movies television Isha Rikhi Apologises In FIRST Statement After Bigg Boss 20 Eivction: ‘Not Easy For Me’

Last Updated: September 30, 2026, 07:40 IST

Isha Rikhi mentioned that her Bigg Boss 20 journey was full of “emotional breakdowns” and that there were moments where she “struggled to express”.

Isha Rikhi apologises after Bigg Boss 20 eviction.

Days after her eviction from Bigg Boss 20, Isha Rikhi has now issued a statement, sharing that her journey in Salman Khan’s show was emotional and full of tears. “Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever ❤️ (sic),” she wrote.

Isha expressed gratitude towards everyone for supporting her and continued by saying, “Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way.”

Isha mentioned that her Bigg Boss 20 journey was full of “emotional breakdowns” and that there were moments “where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to.”

Badhshah’s former wife admitted that she ended up disappointing her fans with her participation in the show and added, “If I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning.”

“But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. ❤️ I’m truly, truly grateful 🫶🏻 (sic),” she concluded.

For the unversed, Isha Rikhi was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Announcing her exit from the show, Salman Khan said, “Well played, Isha Rikhi. You kept your dignity. Very good. (So Isha, you are coming out today. What can I say about your confidence… I can’t prove you wrong on this, right? Come. Well played, Isha Rikhi. You kept your dignity. Very good.)”

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

At A Glance 1 . Isha Rikhi was evicted from Bigg Boss 20. 2 . She spent three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house. 3 . Salman Khan announced her exit from the show. 4 . Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Show More

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What did Isha Rikhi say in her first statement after her eviction from Bigg Boss 20? Following her eviction, Isha Rikhi shared a statement describing her three-week journey as emotional, filled with tears, and marked by emotional breakdowns. She expressed gratitude to her supporters and apologized if she ended up disappointing her fans, noting that she is taking the entire experience as a learning process. How did Salman Khan react to Isha Rikhi’s eviction from Bigg Boss 20? During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan announced Isha Rikhi’s eviction after she received the lowest number of fan votes. He praised her gameplay, noting that she maintained her dignity and confidence throughout her time on the show. Where can viewers watch Bigg Boss 20 episodes? Bigg Boss 20 is broadcast on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Chief Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. He has a strong expertise in content creation, digital storytelling and social media strategy. Skilled in covering ce…Read More

First Published: September 30, 2026, 07:40 IST