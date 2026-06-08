Jennifer Winget Set To Marry Boyfriend William Ishmael; Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Teaser To Arrive On June 10? | Television News

Last Updated: June 08, 2026, 22:00 IST

Jennifer Winget is reportedly dating William Ishmael and planning marriage; Alpha teaser likely arrives on June 10.

Jennifer Winget’s wedding buzz grows with William Ishmael; Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha teaser may drop June 10.

Jennifer Winget wedding: Actor Jennifer Winget seems to be gearing up for a major new chapter in her personal life. After weeks of speculation online, sources close to the actor have confirmed to Hindustan Times that she is in a relationship with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael and that the couple are planning to get married.

For More: Beyhadh Star Jennifer Winget Set To Marry Boyfriend William Ishmael In Christian Wedding This Year

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha continues to remain one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. The YRF Spy Universe film has been making headlines ever since its announcement, and after audiences got a brief glimpse of it at the end of War 2, all eyes are now on its teaser.

For More: Alpha Teaser Release Date Out? Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s YRF Spy Film First Look To Arrive On June 10

Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan following, and he is currently on a promotional spree for his recently released film Peddi. While an earlier video showed a fan being pushed away for trying to breach Ram Charan’s security, a video of a similar incident from a Hyderabad event has surfaced online.

For More: Ram Charan Left Shocked As Female Fan Breaches Security At Hyderabad Event | Watch

The legendary band Guns N’ Roses is returning to India after a year and is set to perform for the first time in Bengaluru and Guwahati.

For More: Guns N’ Roses To Perform In Bengaluru And Guwahati In November 2026 | Check Dates Here

Anees Bazmee has assured fans that No Entry 2 is still very much in the works, despite recent reports of delays, scheduling issues and possible changes in the cast. The long-awaited sequel, which is expected to feature a new ensemble led by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, has remained in the news over uncertainty surrounding its production timeline.

For More: Anees Bazmee BREAKS Silence On No Entry 2 Delays Amid Cast Change Buzz: ‘Thoda Waqt Lag Raha Hai’

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies television Jennifer Winget Set To Marry Boyfriend William Ishmael; Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Teaser To Arrive On June 10?