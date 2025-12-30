Jofra Archer gets T20 World Cup nod despite injury as England name provisional squad | Cricket News

Jofra Archer (Getty Images)

England have handed fast bowler Jofra Archer a significant vote of confidence by including him in their provisional squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, despite the pacer nursing a left side strain that ruled him out of the final two Ashes Tests. The announcement was made on Tuesday as England named squads for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and the global tournament to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Archer’s injury was sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide earlier this month, and as part of his recovery plan, he will miss England’s warm-up tour of Sri Lanka. The tour comprises three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals starting January 22. Durham seamer Brydon Carse has been named as Archer’s replacement for the Sri Lanka leg of the tour.

Why Gautam Gambhir needs to rethink the extra batting cushion in 2026

Despite the setback, selectors have kept Archer in their 15-man provisional World Cup squad, underlining his importance to England’s T20 plans when fully fit. England will be led by Harry Brook in the tournament, marking a new chapter for the former champions.Fast bowler Josh Tongue earned his maiden T20 call-up after being named in the squad for both the Sri Lanka T20s and the World Cup. All-rounder Will Jacks also returns to both white-ball squads after missing the New Zealand tour in October.In the ODI setup, Zak Crawley has been recalled for the first time since December 2023 and will look to build on his limited experience in the 50-over format. The ODI squad will also feature senior players such as Jos Buttler and Joe Root.England’s selection panel described the Sri Lanka tour as a crucial preparation phase ahead of the World Cup, with the tour party set to depart on January 18, 2026. While Archer’s availability remains subject to fitness clearance, his inclusion ensures England retain one of their most potent weapons as they build towards another T20 title challenge.England T20I squad for World Cup and Sri Lanka tour

Harry Brook (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka tour only)

England ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour