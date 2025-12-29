Just 62 runs away: Smriti Mandhana set to surpass Shubman Gill in this tally | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana, Shubman Gill

Smriti Mandhana is close to creating new records with her batting in 2025. The India opener has scored 1,703 runs across formats this calendar year, the most by any woman in a single year. She needs 62 more runs to become the highest run-scorer of 2025 across both men’s and women’s international cricket, going past Shubman Gill’s total of 1,764 runs.Mandhana’s run-scoring at the top of the order has played a key role in India Women’s results this season. She has scored runs in different formats and conditions while setting up innings for the team.

India Women will play Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the fifth T20I. India have already taken an unassailable lead in the series and will look to complete a 5-0 sweep.Mandhana recently became the second Indian and fourth overall among women players to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. She reached the milestone during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. She is the fourth woman batter after Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates and Charlotte Edwards, and the second Indian after Mithali Raj, to reach the mark.In Test cricket, Mandhana has scored 629 runs in seven matches and 12 innings at an average of 57.18, with two hundreds and three fifties. In ODIs, she has 5,322 runs from 117 matches at an average of 48.38, with 14 hundreds and 34 fifties, making her the sixth-highest run-scorer in the format. In T20Is, she has 4,102 runs from 157 matches at an average of 29.94, with a strike rate of 124.22, including one hundred and 32 fifties, and is the second-highest run-getter.In the fourth T20I, Mandhana scored 80 off 48 balls with 11 fours and three sixes, helping India post their highest women’s T20I total of 221 for 2. India defended the total and beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs to take a 4-0 lead in the series.