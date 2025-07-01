Advertise here
২ জুলাই ২০২৫
Kajol Recalls Being Pregnant With Yug, Nysa: ‘Ajay Changed Their Nappies Twice’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২, ২০২৫
Kajol Recalls Being Pregnant With Yug, Nysa: ‘Ajay Changed Their Nappies Twice’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Kajol recalls the ‘precious’ time when she was pregnant with daughter Nysa Devgan. She calls herself ‘calmer and cooler’ when she was pregnant for the second time.

Kajol's latest release Maa, a mythological-horror film, is currently running in theatres.

Kajol has often called out the intrusive nature of the paparazzi culture, describing their behaviour as ‘disrespectful and disturbing’. And in reaction to her interview recently, Kajol Devgan recalled her husband Ajay Devgn’s remarks when he called her ‘lucky’ for being ‘adaptable’ and juggling the roles of a mother, a wife and their daughter Nysa Devgan’s friend ‘naturally’. But that’s not to say that there are rigid gender roles at the Devgan household. Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, she says, “I don’t think we ever functioned that way. We share responsibilities. If I’m there, I do things. If he’s there, he does it. It’s as simple as that.”

But the one thing that both Kajol and Ajay are happy to not be doing are changing their children Nysa and Yug’s nappies. “The best thing is that our children don’t need to get their nappies changed anymore. Thank god for that (laughs),” she tells us. Making a quirky revelation about Ajay, she remarks, “When Nysa and Yug were babies, Ajay did change their nappies once or twice. He may tell you that he did it more than two times but I would’ve to disagree on that point.”

“We’ve passed that stage and nobody needs to take that responsibility anymore. We’re good. Today, it’s more about supervision and talking to our children about their issues. It’s much easier to swap those roles around,” adds Kajol. As she engages in nappy talks, she reminisces the time when she came to know that she was pregnant for the first time. “I wasn’t surprised or overwhelmed,” she says. For the unversed, Kajol gave birth to Nysa in April 2003.

“It was so precious. It was one of those feelings where I wanted to touch wood all the time and make sure that everything goes perfectly well because what was happening was so awesome. I felt like the magic of the universe was within me,” she tells us. In her own words, she was ‘pretty much chill’ when she was pregnant with Yug, who she gave birth to in September 2010.

The Maa and Do Patti actor recalls, “It was still amazing but I was calmer and cooler about it. I wasn’t upset or worried. I wasn’t calling up the doctor every two minutes to ask, ‘Oh god, this has happened! What do I do?’ I knew what was going to happen and where things were going. I was well-aware about how I would progress in the third and the fourth months. I had a lot more fun when I was pregnant for the second time.”

But it was staying active that helped her deal with pregnancy pangs. “I worked out a lot throughout both my pregnancies and that in itself gave me a huge boost. That helped me remain a part of the normal world. If I didn’t do the regular things, I would feel very detached from it, I would feel like the world is going on a different path and I was on a different orbit. My second pregnancy, in particular, helped me remain a part of the general world,” shares Kajol.

authorimg

Titas Chowdhury

Titas Chowdhury is a Principal Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringing break…Read More

    First Published:
