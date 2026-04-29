Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Script Finalised; Yash’s Toxic Postponed Again | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 29, 2026, 21:41 IST

From Ranveer Singh’s Pralay update to Yash’s Toxic postponement; here’s what all ruled headlines on Wednesday, April 29.

Ranveer Singh and Yash were among the top newsmakers on Wednesday.

Amid reports that Ranveer Singh has quit Pralay, a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta, it has now been reported that all such allegations are ‘completely baseless’. If a report by Variety India is to be believed, Ranveer and Jai have started working on the project and have finalised the script of the film. Interestingly, this comes at a time when Ranveer Singh has also been making headlines for quitting Don 3. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his Dhurandhar franchise, left the movie last year.

READ MORE: Ranveer Singh Has NOT Quit Pralay, Reports Regarding Creative Differences ‘Completely Baseless’

Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been delayed once again. On Wednesday, the makers of the film directed by Geetu Mohandas, announced that the film will not hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Instead, they have now decided to push the release to a later, globally aligned date as the team is focusing on international distribution and positioning. The new date has not been announced as of now.

READ MORE: Yash Confirms Toxic Delay, Pushes June 4 Release: ‘Some Stories Ask For Patience’

Residents of three villages near Usilampatti in Madurai district – Papapatti, Pagathevanpatti and Peyampatti – held a protest against Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan. Reportedly, families across the villages put up black flags outside their homes as a mark of protest. Not just this, they also gathered in public spaces, raising slogans against the film. According to the protesters, certain scenes in Jana Nayagan wrongly depict their villages and distort real-life events. They are now demanding an apology from the makers of the film and from Vijay.

READ MORE: Jana Nayagan: Why Are Villagers In Madurai Protesting, Demanding Apology From Vijay? Know Here

Vicky Kaushal is impressed with Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming movie, Raja Shivaji. Recently, JioStudios shared a video on social media in which the Chhaava star was seen interacting with Riteish about the making of his film. In the clip, Riteish also showed a glimpse of his movie to Vicky, leaving him impressed. “I don’t think Marathi cinema has seen an action sequence like this,” Vicky said as he also extended his wishes to the Raja Shivaji team.

READ MORE: ‘Chhaava’ Vicky Kaushal Impressed With Raja Shivaji: ‘Marathi Cinema Has Not Seen Action Like This’

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty arrived at the Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia to cast his vote in the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections. In a video that surfaced on social media, the 75-year-old actor was seen standing in a queue with other voters, waiting for his turn. Later, Mithun also spoke to the media and revealed that he wanted to vote like any other citizen and had also refused any special treatment.

READ MORE: West Bengal Polls 2026: Mithun Chakraborty Rejects ‘Special Treatment’, Stands In Queue To Cast Vote

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First Published: April 29, 2026, 21:40 IST