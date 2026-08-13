Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood’s Silence On Jharkhand Protest; Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Shoot Shifted To Mumbai | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood’s Silence On Jharkhand Protest; Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Shoot Shifted To Mumbai

Last Updated: August 13, 2026, 23:51 IST

From Kangana Ranaut calling out Bollywood celebs over their silence on Jharkhand protest to Ranveer Singh’s Pralay shoot shifting to Mumbai, here’s all that made headlines today.

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Kangana Ranaut has criticised Bollywood’s silence over students’ protests in Jharkhand. She slammed them for their hypocrisy, stating that they shed ‘crocodile tears’ over CJP-led Jantar Mantar protests over NEET paper leak, but aren’t showing their support for Jharkhand students. In a recent interview with ANI, she said, ‘Yeh doglapan film industry ka nahi chalega’, questioning why the same concern is not being shown for students in Jharkhand.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood’s Silence Over Jharkhand Students Protest: ‘Ye Doglapan Nahi Chalega’

On the occasion of legendary actress Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Priyanka Chopra shared an update on the much-awaited biography being made on the late actor’s life and legacy. Sridevi, who remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema, continues to be remembered for her remarkable body of work and immense contribution to the film industry. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to offer a glimpse into its progress while remembering Sridevi on her special day. The upcoming biography is expected to shed light on Sridevi’s illustrious career, personal journey, and the legacy she left behind.

For More: Priyanka Chopra Shares Update On Sridevi’s Biography Release On Her Birth Anniversary: ‘You Are So Missed’

Kangana Ranaut has issued another clarification over her controversial “Generation Gutter” remark after facing criticism for comments she made about people who participated in the recent protest at Jantar Mantar. The actor and BJP MP insisted that she had not targeted an entire generation and said her remarks were directed only at a specific section of protesters she had seen in videos from the demonstration.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Says Jantar Mantar Crowd Had ‘Shabana Azmi-Type’ Protesters: ‘How Is This Gen Z?’

After setting the box office on fire with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to explore a completely different genre with his next film. The actor will headline Pralay, a zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. While anticipation around the project continues to build, a recent report suggests that the shoot, which was originally planned in Australia, has now been moved to Mumbai.

For More: Ranveer Singh’s Pralay Shoot Reportedly Shifted From Australia To Mumbai, Here’s Why

There is much anticipation surrounding Batwara 1947, which stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal, among others. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, and has generated quite the buzz with its plot and casting. While the film will hit theatres on August 14, Ramesh Taurani has shared his early review after a special screening.

For More: Batwara 1947 First Review: Sunny Deol Is ‘Terrific’; Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi Are ‘Exceptional’ In Sensitive Film

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Key Questions Answered Powered by Ask News18 Will Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Pralay’ face further production delays? Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Pralay’ is not expected to face further production delays, with shooting scheduled to begin in August or September 2026. The actor plans to continue filming until Diwali before taking a paternity break, with the second schedule resuming in 2027. What new details will Sridevi’s upcoming biography reveal? Sridevi’s upcoming biography, titled “Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi” or “Sridevi: The Life of a Legend,” is expected to explore her illustrious career, personal journey, and the legacy she left behind. It will offer a detailed look at her life both on and off-screen, particularly focusing on her dominance in Indian cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: August 13, 2026, 23:51 IST