Kriti Sanon Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Cocktail 2 Release | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 03, 2026, 21:45 IST

Kriti Sanon visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala ahead of the release of her film Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Kriti Sanon Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday, where she offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Dressed in a simple traditional attire, the actress participated in temple rituals amid tight security. Kriti’s visit comes at a time when she is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film ‘Cocktail 2’.

The film’s trailer has been unveiled and Kriti is set to share the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The almost three-minute trailer of the film features a tale of chaos, confusion and heartbreak between three friends, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Ally (Kriti Sanon).

In the trailer, the lead cast were seen travelling, where the trio explore their friendship and different aspects of their relationship, including a possibility of a threesome.

In some sequences of the trailer, Kriti Sanon is seen flirting with Shahid Kapoor while the actor appears to be in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna.

The situation takes a downturn when the lady duo starts fighting over Shahid Kapoor.

Prior to the trailer, the makers had released the chartbuster songs from the film. Recently, they released the romantic track ‘Tujhko’, unveiling a soulful duet that brings together celebrated singers Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in a deeply emotional musical collaboration. The other tracks from the movie include ‘Mashooqa’ and ‘Jab Talak’.

Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone spiritual sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 19.

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