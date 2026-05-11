Lukkhe: Palak Tiwari Celebrates Emotional Bond With King, Calls Him Her ‘Veera’ | PHOTOS | Web-series News

Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 22:00 IST

Palak Tiwari calls King her Veera in a heartfelt note as their emotional bond as Sanober and MC Badnaam in Lukkhe wins attention.

Palak Tiwari penned a heartfelt note for King, calling him her “Veera”, as their emotional bond in Prime Video’s Lukkhe wins love.

King has made his acting debut with Lukkhe, and his performance as MC Badnaam has become one of the talking points of the crime drama. The rapper, singer and songwriter steps into a fierce and emotionally layered role in the series, which is currently streaming on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories.

Set against the backdrop of Punjab’s underground music and crime scene, Lukkhe has been appreciated for its stylised storytelling, immersive world-building and high-energy characters. Among the many equations in the series, one bond that has especially connected with viewers is the sibling dynamic between King’s MC Badnaam and Sanober, played by Palak Tiwari.

Palak Tiwari Calls King Her ‘Veera’

Palak recently took to social media to share a heartfelt note for King, celebrating their bond both on and off screen. Referring to him affectionately as her “Veera,” she expressed gratitude for sharing this special journey with him through Lukkhe. Her caption read, “Nihal to me and badnaam to the world, similarly Arpan to me and king to the world. There has been no greater joy than being your younger sister. Tujhse accha koi nahi. I’m always your sanno and you’ll always be my Veera. Lukkhe was a first for both of us and I’m so happy it gave me you!! Meri jaan bhi kya, rooh teri kadar kare. But on a side note to everyone please watch Lukkhe on @primevideoin hehe🥹.”

Their on-screen relationship, rooted in fierce protection, love and emotional vulnerability, has struck a chord with audiences. The warmth between the two actors appears to have translated naturally into their performances, making MC Badnaam and Sanober’s bond one of the emotional highlights of the show.

King’s Acting Debut As MC Badnaam

Known primarily for his music, King makes a strong shift into acting with Lukkhe. His character MC Badnaam is placed in a world where rap, ambition, loyalty and crime collide. The role allows him to bring both intensity and emotional depth to the screen.

As Lukkhe continues to find attention on Prime Video, the series stands out as a music-driven crime drama rooted in the charged landscape of Punjab and Chandigarh. At its centre is Lucky, a promising sportsman whose life begins to unravel after trauma, addiction and difficult choices push him into a dangerous world he is not fully prepared for. His romance with Sanober, a musician carrying her own emotional wounds, becomes one of the softer threads in a story otherwise driven by crime, ambition, loyalty and betrayal. Their relationship is soon caught between police officer Gurbani, who is determined to crack a narcotics network, and MC Badnaam, a rising rapper whose fame, rage and dangerous connections make him one of the most volatile forces in the narrative. The show uses rap music not merely as decoration, but as the pulse of its world, placing performance, rivalry, ego and survival within the same chaotic frame.

King’s MC Badnaam, also known as Nihal, is written as a figure who sits at the crossroads of music, power and moral corrosion. He is not just a performer chasing fame, but someone whose world is shaped by control, fractured loyalties, emotional damage and the murky pull of crime. Around him, Lukkhe builds a restless ecosystem of rappers, friends, lovers, cops, drug networks and young people trying to survive circumstances that are often bigger than them. Within this high-pressure world, Palak Tiwari’s Sanober brings a crucial emotional counterpoint. Her bond with MC Badnaam gives the series some of its more vulnerable moments, allowing the story to move beyond crime and swagger into the complicated territory of protection, hurt, dependence and affection. That is why Palak’s note for King feels significant. It reflects not just their off-screen warmth, but also the emotional trust that helps their equation land on screen.

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News movies web-series Lukkhe: Palak Tiwari Celebrates Emotional Bond With King, Calls Him Her ‘Veera’ | PHOTOS