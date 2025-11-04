Madhuri Dixit Slammed For Arriving Late To Canada Event; Govinda Issues Apology For Sunita Ahuja’s Remarks | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 21:54 IST

Madhuri Dixit faced backlash after reportedly arriving 3 hours late for Canada show. In other news, Govinda issued an apology after Sunita Ahuja’s remarks on Pandit Mukesh Shukla.

Madhuri Dixit Slammed For Arriving Late To Canada Event; Govinda Issues Apology For Sunita Ahuja’s Remarks

Madhuri Dixit is facing backlash after a video from her ongoing Canada tour went viral on social media. The clip, which shows the actress performing on stage, was shared by several attendees who claimed she arrived nearly three hours late for her show. The video included an overlay text that read, “If I could give you one piece of advice, it’s to not attend the Madhuri Dixit tour… save your money.” Social media users flooded the comments section, calling the event “chaotic,” “poorly organized,” and “a waste of time.”

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja recently made a comment about him spending lakhs of rupees and mentioned the pandit he consults. Now, the senior actor has issued a public apology for his wife’s remark, which he described as “disparaging.” Govinda issued a public apology through a video in which he shared that he has been consulting Pandit Mukesh Shukla for years and respects him immensely. He also spoke about Pandit Mukesh Shukla’s father, who has been the family’s pandit for years, and later added, “My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies.”

Amaal Mallik’s love life is suddenly the most talked-about subplot on Bigg Boss 19. But while fans are trying to find out who this mystery woman is, his father Daboo Malik has a surprising take – he is not even sure she exists. In a chat with SCREEN, Daboo Malik said, ““t is an invisible love story, I am going to write a script on that. There was a man who created a lover in a third dimension, and he is loving her there. That’s all I know.”

On his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh received trillions of wishes, but it was Shashi Tharoor’s hilarious wish that had fans laughing. Now, two days after his birthday celebrations, the actor has finally found time to react to the wishes, and while responding to Tharoor’s message, SRK channelled his witty self. Taking to X, SRK reacted to Tharoor’s wish, where, while calling him the “ultimate King of Bollywood,” Tharoor claimed that the actor shows no real signs of hitting 60 and must therefore be part of a “classified global operation of reverse ageing.” SRK replied, “Thank u… Although I’m sure you will be around to see me playing the ‘child star’… and I will copy your hairstyle then. Ha ha..”

The first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s King has barely been out, and the internet is already divided. From excitement over SRK’s intense new avatar to loud whispers that the styling looks too similar to Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film – the conversation has become impossible to ignore. And now, director Siddharth Anand has stepped in with his own response. A tweet questioned why Bollywood faces such constant trolling. It joked, “Funny logic by haters these days. If Bollywood movie has: Fighter Jet – Copy of Top Gun – Ship – Copy of Titanic – Same dress code – Copy of F1 – Orange Dress – Anti-Hindu – Their IQ level is like – buffering since 1947.” The post placed three images together: Shah Rukh in Jab Harry Met Sejal from 2017, Brad Pitt in his upcoming F1 look, and the viral first look from King. Siddharth Anand reacted to the comment with laughing emojis and an “okay” gesture, suggesting he was unfazed by the plagiarism allegations.

First Published: November 04, 2025, 21:54 IST

