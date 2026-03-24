Miley Cyrus Confirms Secret Romance With Dylan Sprouse During Disney Days | Hollywood News

Last Updated: March 25, 2026, 03:03 IST

Miley Cyrus reveals she secretly dated Dylan Sprouse during Disney Channel days, sharing fun memories from their early romance and crossover era.

The Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special will premiere on March 24.

Miley Cyrus has finally confirmed a long-rumoured chapter from her Disney Channel days — she once dated Dylan Sprouse. During the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which premiered on Disney+ and Hulu on March 24, Miley candidly opened up about her early romance. Speaking to Alex Cooper, she said, “Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend. I think he was the cutest.”

Addressing years of speculation, the “Flowers” singer added, “It’s true, confirmed.”

Miley went on to share sweet memories from that time, revealing she often spent time with Dylan and his twin brother Cole Sprouse. However, she made it clear her attention was firmly on Dylan.

“Dylan was my crush,” she said. “Their dad would take us to sushi. I was into the whole culture, and it was a two-for-one. Like, bring the brother. Hello!”

The revelation has delighted fans who grew up watching Disney Channel in the 2000s, bringing back nostalgia from a defining era of teen television.

From Disney Crossovers to Nick Jonas Twist

Miley and Dylan’s connection wasn’t just off-screen. The duo also appeared together during Disney’s iconic crossover event, That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana, alongside Raven-Symoné. The 2006 special brought together characters from Hannah Montana, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and That’s So Raven, marking a memorable moment for fans.

Interestingly, Dylan had previously hinted at their relationship years ago. During a 2008 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said, “We met at her set, I believe, and we dated,” before jokingly crediting Nick Jonas for ending it. “And then Nick Jonas walked by and it was over.”

Miley, who later dated Nick Jonas during her teenage years, reflected on their past with warmth. “I like Nick, I’m into him,” she said on the Every Single Album podcast in June. “He’s married with children. We’re all moving on. Everything is good in the world.”

Now engaged to musician Maxx Morando, Miley appears to look back fondly at her Disney-era romances without any lingering drama. She even joked that she remains “Niley for life,” referencing her once-beloved pairing with Jonas.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: March 25, 2026, 03:03 IST

News movies hollywood Miley Cyrus Confirms Secret Romance With Dylan Sprouse During Disney Days