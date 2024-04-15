সোমবার , ১৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
MS Dhoni: ‘Baki aap khud samajhdar hai’: Wasim Jaffer sparks speculation with a cryptic post on MS Dhoni’s retirement | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৫, ২০২৪ ২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1713171436 photo



msid 109308029,imgsize 51622

NEW DELHI: A cryptic post by former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer has ignited speculation regarding the future of Chennai Super Kings‘ stalwart, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, following their victory over Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL encounter.
Despite Rohit Sharma‘s heroic unbeaten century, Mumbai Indians fell short by 20 runs in their chase against Chennai Super Kings. While Rohit’s valiant effort grabbed attention, it was the late blitz by Dhoni that proved decisive in Chennai’s triumph.
IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
Amidst the post-match analysis, Jaffer’s enigmatic message praising Dhoni and hinting at the unexpected has fueled conjecture within the cricketing fraternity.
Jaffer’s post alluded to Dhoni’s penchant for defying conventional expectations, particularly regarding retirement decisions.

“MS has always done things that no one expected especially when it comes to retiring from formats. Now everyone is expecting him to retire after this IPL.. Baki aap khud samajhdar hai,” Jaffer’s post on X read, sparking a wave of speculation regarding Dhoni’s future in the IPL.

Jaffer’s intriguing remarks coincide with Dhoni’s stellar performance against Mumbai Indians, where he played a crucial role in Chennai’s victory. Dhoni’s unbeaten cameo (20 off 4 balls), coupled with his enduring influence on Chennai’s gameplay, underscored his invaluable contribution to the team’s success.
Furthermore, Eric Simmons, Chennai Super Kings’ bowling consultant, shed light on Dhoni’s significance as a batting benchmark for the team’s death bowling strategy.

Simmons revealed that Dhoni’s presence serves as a testing ground for the team’s bowling tactics, emphasizing the effectiveness of strategies honed against the veteran cricketer in training sessions.
Dhoni’s impact on and off the field continues to captivate fans and pundits alike, with speculation rife about his future in the IPL.





Source link

