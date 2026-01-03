শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Mustafizur Rahman out of IPL 2026: Will KKR get their Rs 9.20 crore back? | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Mustafizur Rahman out of IPL 2026: Will KKR get their Rs 9.20 crore back? | Cricket News


Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman PTI Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders now face a tricky situation after the BCCI instructed the franchise to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season. KKR had secured the left-arm seamer for Rs 9.20 crore in a tense auction battle with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The key question now is whether the franchise will get that money back to rebuild their squad. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the release to PTI, adding that KKR can request a replacement player and the board will allow it. “The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement, if needed, and upon request, the BCCI will allow a replacement player,” he said.

Mohammed Kaif breaks silence on Mustafizur Rahman–KKR debate

KKR later issued an official statement confirming the development. The franchise said that the BCCI and the IPL, as the regulator of the tournament, had instructed them to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the upcoming season. The statement added that the release was carried out following due process and consultations, strictly on the instructions of the BCCI. KKR also confirmed that the BCCI will allow the franchise to name a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, with further details to be communicated in due course. The release comes amid heightened political sensitivity following reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and mounting scrutiny of Bangladeshi players in IPL squads. Mustafizur’s IPL 2026 debut for KKR was expected to strengthen their bowling attack, making the sudden directive a significant disruption to their planning. In league terms, situations like this are generally treated as force majeure events, where the withdrawal is due to circumstances beyond the control of both the player and the franchise. Historically, teams have been allowed to reclaim the full auction amount in such cases, and KKR are also expected to receive the entire Rs 9.20 crore back. For the franchise, the refund is crucial not just financially, but also in ensuring they can enter the replacement market without compromising their balance ahead of the new season.



Source link

