Nagarjuna Was Offered Akshaye Khanna’s Role In Dhurandhar?; Zeeshan Ayyub On Ghooskhor Pandat Row | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 14, 2026, 22:00 IST

Nagarjuna reacts to rumours he was first offered Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar role, as Zeeshan Ayyub slams rising instant outrage over Ghooskhor Pandat debate.

Nagarjuna responds to Dhurandhar casting chatter around Akshaye Khanna, as Zeeshan Ayyub calls out growing culture of instant outrage in cinema debates.

Akshaye Khanna won all hearts with his performance as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, but very recently rumours circulated that Nagarjuna was first offered the role in the film. Now, Nagarjuna, who is currently on a vacation abroad, has reacted to the chatter.

For More: Nagarjuna Was Offered Akshaye Khanna’s Role In Dhurandhar? Deets Inside

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub believes the culture of instant outrage is becoming all too common and he isn’t mincing words about it. Amid the recent debate surrounding the title of Ghooskhor Pandat, the actor shared his thoughts on how online reactions are shaping conversations around cinema.

For More: Zeeshan Ayyub Reacts To Ghooskhor Pandat Row: ‘Lo Phir Kuch Ho Gaya…’

Love was quite literally blooming for ARMY this Valentine’s Day. And if you happened to be anywhere near one of BTS’ surprise pop-ups, February 14 didn’t just smell like roses — it felt like a full-blown comeback teaser wrapped in petals.

For More: BTS Surprises ARMY With Thousands Of Roses On Valentine’s Day, Hidden Message Sparks ARIRANG Theories

Jamie Foxx is celebrating the week of love in his own way. The actor and musician dropped his new single Somebody on Friday, February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The R&B track features him searching for a rebound romance

For More: Jamie Foxx Turns 15-Year-Old Heartbreak Into Valentine’s Day Single, Somebody: ‘Every Time I Blink, I See Her’

After Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana has become the latest victim to receive a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. She reportedly got an extortion call demanding Rs 10 crore. Himanshi has raised the issue with legal authorities, and the Punjab police have tightened the security around her. It is being reported that the threat call came from Harry Boxer, the same person who sent a threatening voice recording to Ranveer.

For More: Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Gets Rs 10 Crore Extortion Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

First Published: February 14, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Nagarjuna Was Offered Akshaye Khanna’s Role In Dhurandhar?; Zeeshan Ayyub On Ghooskhor Pandat Row