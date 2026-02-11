Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls How Rajpal Yadav’s Home Was A ‘Langar’ For Struggling Actors | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 12, 2026, 02:57 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui praises Rajpal Yadav’s generosity, recalling how his house welcomed struggling actors like a langar during tough times.

Rajpal Yadav, the comic genius behind hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, and Bhagam Bhag, is currently navigating one of the most challenging phases of his life. The actor is facing legal and financial pressures linked to a cheque bounce case dating back to 2010, which has reportedly escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore due to accumulated interest and penalties. As Bollywood rallies to support him, an old interview of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going viral, where he fondly lauds Rajpal’s generosity toward struggling actors.

Speaking to Lallantop, Siddiqui shared insights into the actor’s humble and caring nature. “A lot of people would eat at his home when Rajpal began to get good work, and he never complained,” Siddiqui said. The actor added that Rajpal’s house often functioned like a langar—a communal kitchen—for struggling actors. “He jokes a lot, but in reality, he is a very sensitive human being,” the Raees actor reflected.

The bond between Siddiqui and Yadav goes back years, with both having studied together at Bharatendu Natya Academy (BNA) in Lucknow and the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi. Their shared experiences on and off stage fostered a deep respect, with Yadav consistently helping those who were navigating the early challenges of the industry.

Rajpal Yadav’s Current Struggles and Industry Support

For those unfamiliar with the case, Rajpal and his wife borrowed around Rs 5 crore in 2010 to fund his directorial project Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s commercial failure led to difficulties in repaying the loan, and several cheques issued to cover the amount were dishonoured. Legal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act followed, resulting in a financial liability that has reportedly grown to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Rajpal is currently serving a sentence in Tihar Jail, with his bail hearing scheduled for February 12. His manager, Goldie, confirmed the situation and stated that the family remains hopeful about his release. Meanwhile, Bollywood colleagues including Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), have stepped forward to offer financial and moral support.

