শুক্রবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৪ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Nayanthara Holds Vignesh Shivan Close in New Mushy Photos on Instagram; Fans React

মে ১৭, ২০২৪ ৮:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nayanthara and vignesh shivan 2024 05 9ba60e4253a7ddf096aeadf4d9bb5d05


Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pack on the PDA in new loved-up photos.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pack on the PDA in new loved-up photos.

Nayanthara and Vignesh met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed their twins the same year via surrogacy.

Actress Nayanthara has treated fans to a series of romantic photos with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh, who never fail to shell out couple goals, packed on the PDA in the loved-up photos. In one of the pics, the duo can be seen walking hand-in-hand on a beach as they enjoy their romantic vacay. The photographs went viral in no time, with fans drooling over Nayanthara and Vignesh’s bond.

Nayanthara and Vignesh met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed their twins the same year via surrogacy.

Nayanthara has been making headlines for reportedly replacing Kareena Kapoor in Yash starrer Toxic. She has been approached for the role of Yash’s sister in the movie, which was earlier to be played by Kareena.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Nayanthara is in talks with the makers of Toxic and has held multiple meetings with Geethu Mohandas and Yash regarding the movie. The report also claimed that Nayanthara is “impressed” with the way Mohandas has written a role for her, and therefore, if everything goes well, she might accept the offer.

“Nayanthara has shown her interest in doing Toxic and the logistics are being figured out at this point in time. It’s a well-sketched character of a sister and suits her image of a strong woman. Nayanthara is impressed that Geethu Mohandas has written such a strong character for a female and she is connecting well with her vision,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Billed as the ‘Fairy tale for grown-ups’, the action-packed movie Toxic will be directed by Geetu Mohandas. It will be produced under the banner of KVN Productions. The shooting for the film is already underway. Reportedly, Toxic will also star Kiara Advani but there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now. Toxic is slated to hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

