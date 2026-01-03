No Mustafizur Rahman for KKR! IPL side officially confirms release of Bangladesh pacer | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially confirmed that Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been released from their squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise shared the update through a press release, where they added that the decision was taken after instructions from the IPL governing body. “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL as the regulator of IPL has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season,” said in a statement.

Mohammed Kaif breaks silence on Mustafizur Rahman–KKR debate

“The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India.” “BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”After a strong showing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday, Mustafizur took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his emotions. “Alhamdulillah for another milestone. 400 T20 wickets and a solid win against the Sylhet Titans. Always grateful to perform. Thanks to everyone for the love and support,” Mustafizur Rahman wrote on X. While he continues to perform well on the field, developments off it took a different turn. The BCCI had earlier stepped in after public and political reactions followed KKR’s decision to sign him at the IPL auction. The franchise had bought Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 crore, much higher than his base price of Rs 2 crore, after competing with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Soon after the signing, objections were raised by some political leaders and religious groups. Their concerns were linked to current India–Bangladesh relations and reports of unrest in the neighbouring country. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision and said KKR would be allowed to name a replacement player. “The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed, and upon request, the BCCI will allow a replacement player,” Saikia told PTI on Saturday.