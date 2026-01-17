শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
Nora Fatehi Reacts To Alleged Bhushan Kumar Affair Amid Dating Rumours With Achraf Hakimi | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Nora Fatehi’s old comment revives rumours of her alleged affair with Bhushan Kumar, even as reports link her to Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi.

Nora Fatehi has once again found herself at the centre of online speculation after reacting to an old Reddit post about her alleged affair with T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.

Speculation surrounding actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has once again found its way back into online discourse. The rumours, which date back to 2022, had alleged that Bhushan was involved in an affair with Nora despite being married to filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar.

At the time, film critic Umair Sandhu had claimed that the alleged relationship had been ongoing for nearly two years and that Divya was aware of it. Parallel rumours of a separation between Bhushan and Divya also surfaced but were later dismissed by the couple.

Old Reddit Comment Triggers Fresh Buzz

The controversy has been reignited after a TikTok influencer resurfaced a three-year-old Reddit thread discussing the alleged affair. The thread went viral once again when users noticed a comment from Nora herself, in which she reacted with a brief “Wow” followed by a laughing emoji.

A screenshot of the comment was shared on Reddit with the caption referencing Nora’s reaction to a TikTok discussing the alleged relationship. The post quickly drew mixed reactions. While some users found the response amusing, others questioned why the actor would react to an old rumour, with one comment reading, “Why even comment? Now it’ll just bring more attention.”

Who Is Nora Fatehi Reportedly Dating Now?

Amid the renewed speculation, Nora has also found herself linked to Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi. Dating rumours gained traction after Hakimi liked one of Nora’s social media posts, followed by the actor being spotted in Morocco.

Fuel was added to the speculation when Nora shared pictures from the country during the Africa Cup of Nations, posing in a red jacket, white crop top, and jeans. While neither has confirmed the relationship, online chatter has continued to grow.

About Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is a professional footballer who plays for Paris Saint-Germain as well as the Moroccan national team. Known for his explosive pace and attacking strength as a right-back, Hakimi has previously represented clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan, winning several domestic and international titles.

As of now, neither Nora Fatehi nor Bhushan Kumar has officially responded to the resurfaced rumours.

January 17, 2026, 21:05 IST

