Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Red Carpet Look; Emma Stone Stuns In White

Oscars 2026 Live Updates: Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here, and there’s plenty for Indian audiences to look forward to at the 98th Academy Awards. From global icon Priyanka Chopra returning to the Oscars stage as a presenter to Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir earning major nominations, India has strong representation at this year’s ceremony. As the excitement builds at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, fans across the world are tuning in to witness cinema’s most prestigious celebration. Priyanka Chopra, who has become a familiar face on the global awards circuit, teased her red carpet look just before arriving at the ceremony. The actor revealed that she would be stepping out in a timeless Dior ensemble, setting social media buzzing ahead of her appearance.

Meanwhile, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir is also making headlines tonight. She has received nominations in two categories including Best Documentary Feature for The Perfect Neighbor and Best Documentary Short Film for The Devil is Busy. Her double nomination has generated excitement among Indian viewers who are eager to see whether she brings home Oscar gold.

The ceremony is being hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, who returns to lead the evening’s proceedings. In terms of awards, the biggest competition of the night appears to be between Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Sinners has already created history by becoming the most nominated film ever at the Oscars, with a staggering 16 nominations.

This year’s ceremony also marks the debut of a brand-new Oscar category for casting, reflecting the Academy’s efforts to recognise more aspects of filmmaking. With several categories still considered unpredictable including Best Actor, where Michael B. Jordan and Timothée Chalamet are seen as frontrunners, the night promises plenty of surprises. The late momentum of the Brazilian film The Secret Agent has also added an element of intrigue to the Best Picture race.

Stay tuned with News18.com for updates on all red carpet looks and real-time winner announcements.