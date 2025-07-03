Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Panchayat 4 Star Sanvikaa On Her ‘Give And Take’ Relationship With Jitendra, Fame & More | N18V

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩, ২০২৫ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Panchayat 4 Star Sanvikaa On Her ‘Give And Take’ Relationship With Jitendra, Fame & More | N18V


Pooja Singh, known to audiences as Sanvikaa, has carved a special place in viewers’ hearts as the resilient and grounded Rinki in Panchayat. In a candid chat with News18 Showsha, the actor reflected on how her character, including a fleeting presence in Season 1, grew into a beloved figure. Sanvikaa shared insights into her off-screen camaraderie with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, and how Panchayat became a turning point in her life. She also teased that fans of Rinki and Sachiv ji’s romance can look forward to deeper emotional beats and “some unexpected twists” in the much-awaited Panchayat 5. Watch the full interview to know more. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment





Cheapest Food: তিন দশকেও বাড়েনি দাম, আজও এক টাকাতেই চপ মিলবে বর্ধমানের এই দোকানে
Panchayat 4 Star Sanvikaa On Her ‘Give And Take’ Relationship With Jitendra, Fame & More | N18V
North 24 Parganas News: স্নান করতে নেমে খোঁজ নেই…জলে ভেসে উঠল দুই নিথর ছোট্ট প্রাণ! বিয়ে বাড়ির আনন্দ বদলে গেল কান্নার রোলে two children drowned in pond while attending relatives wedding
দিঘায় ভয়ঙ্কর কাণ্ড…! দিন-রাত চরম হয়রানি পর্যটকদের, উল্টো রথে যাওয়ার আগে জানুন
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
বার্সেলোনায় দাবদাহ সতকর্তা, বিতরণ করা হচ্ছে পানি

 লোহিত সাগরে হামলায় ইরান জড়িত: যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 সুপ্রিম কোর্টের ফুলকোর্ট সভা স্থগিত ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik To Spend Eid Vacation With Salman Khan In Dubai, Will Watch KKBKKJ

 শেষরক্ষা আর হল না! হাতেনাতে ধরা পড়তেই বড় পর্দাফাঁস, তারপর যা হল…Crime News uber driver arrested while fleeing from kolkata to Bihar

 আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 বিয়েবাড়িতে সাজুন দীপিকার মতো, স্মোকি আইয়ের জাদুতে কেঁপে যাবে কত হৃদয়! রইল টিপস

 সুপ্রিম কোর্ট বার সম্পাদকের কক্ষ ভাঙচুর, ১৭৫ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

 ২২ আগস্ট ইউনিয়ন ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

 IPL 2021: RCB might clinch their first title this year, says Lance Klusener | Cricket News

