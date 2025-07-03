Panchayat 4 Star Sanvikaa On Her ‘Give And Take’ Relationship With Jitendra, Fame & More | N18V

Pooja Singh, known to audiences as Sanvikaa, has carved a special place in viewers’ hearts as the resilient and grounded Rinki in Panchayat. In a candid chat with News18 Showsha, the actor reflected on how her character, including a fleeting presence in Season 1, grew into a beloved figure. Sanvikaa shared insights into her off-screen camaraderie with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, and how Panchayat became a turning point in her life. She also teased that fans of Rinki and Sachiv ji’s romance can look forward to deeper emotional beats and “some unexpected twists” in the much-awaited Panchayat 5. Watch the full interview to know more. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment