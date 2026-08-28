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Peter Cullen, Voice Of Optimus Prime And Eeyore, Passes Away At 85 | Hollywood News

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Peter Cullen, Voice Of Optimus Prime And Eeyore, Passes Away At 85 | Hollywood News


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Peter Cullen, the legendary voice actor best known as Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has died at 85, with his family confirming that he passed away peacefully.

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Peter Cullen Dies At 85

Peter Cullen Dies At 85

Peter Cullen is no more. The Transformers voice legend who voiced the iconic Optimus Prime died at 85 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. As of now, the reason of death has not been disclosed. Cullen passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ and Forbes, Cullen’s family said in a media statement, “Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family – and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide.” The statement also urged fans to honour his legacy by serving their communities with “compassion, integrity, and loyalty” and to always remember, “be strong enough to be gentle.”

Peter Cullen was a Canadian voice actor whose illustrious career spanned over six decades. He rose to global fame in 1984 after lending his voice to Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, in the original Transformers animated series. He went on to reprise the iconic role across animated series, films and video games, including Michael Bay’s Transformers movies. Cullen was also beloved for voicing Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh. His other memorable credits included KARR in Knight Rider, King Kong in the 1976 film, and the distinctive vocal sounds of the Predator in the 1987 film.

Cullen is survived by his wife, Brandi Cullen, and their four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay. He also had three grandchildren.

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August 28, 2026, 07:05 IST

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অধিবেশনের প্রথম দিনেই বিরোধী দলের ওয়াকআউট

অধিবেশনের প্রথম দিনেই বিরোধী দলের ওয়াকআউট

কালিয়াকৈরে দৃস্থ ও অসহায় ব্যক্তিদের মাঝে আর্থিক অনুদান প্রদান

কালিয়াকৈরে দৃস্থ ও অসহায় ব্যক্তিদের মাঝে আর্থিক অনুদান প্রদান

তানোরে সরকারী ভাতা আত্মসাতের অভিযোগ

তানোরে সরকারী ভাতা আত্মসাতের অভিযোগ

হিমবাহ ধস থেকে যেভাবে নেপালে আকস্মিক বন্যা

হিমবাহ ধস থেকে যেভাবে নেপালে আকস্মিক বন্যা

রাজশাহীতে কোন সার সংকট নাই: ডিসি

রাজশাহীতে কোন সার সংকট নাই: ডিসি

ভূঞাপুরে সন্দেহজনক অবস্থায় ট্রাকভর্তি মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ ওষুধ আটক

ভূঞাপুরে সন্দেহজনক অবস্থায় ট্রাকভর্তি মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ ওষুধ আটক

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